IPL 2022: KKR vs DC head to head and venue record of Brabourne Stadium

Shreyas Iyer will look to guide his side to their third successive victory on Sunday when Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will battle it out with his former team Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Brabourne Stadium.

Delhi Capitals are placed at the seventh spot with just one win under their belt from three games. They have lost two games with their most recent defeat coming against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). Batting first, Delhi huffed and puffed their way to 149/3 in 20 overs. In reply, Lucknow won the match by six wickets with four balls to spare.

KKR vs DC Head-to-Head:

Kolkata and Delhi have played 30 games against one another with the Kolkata Knight Riders emerging victorious on 16 occasions. Delhi Capitals have pocketed 13 games while one contest had no result. Kolkata have won three out of their last five fixtures against Delhi.

KKR vs DC last five games’ results

Kolkata Knight Riders won by three wickets.

Kolkata Knight Riders won by three wickets.

Delhi Capitals won by seven wickets.

Kolkata Knight Riders won by 59 runs.

Delhi Capitals won by 18 runs.

Brabourne Stadium venue records (T20Is):

Total games played at this venue: 8

Matches won by teams batting first: 2

Matches won by teams batting second: 6

Average 1st Inns scores at this ground: 157

Average 2nd Inns scores at this venue: 147

Highest total recorded: 209/4 (20 Ov) by AUSW vs ENGW

Lowest total recorded: 96/10 (17.4 Ov) by ENGW vs AUSW

Highest score chased: 199/3 (18.4 Ov) by ENGW vs INDW

Lowest score defended: 186/5 (20 Ov) by AUSW vs INDW

