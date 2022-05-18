IPL 2022, KKR vs LSG: Head to Head Record And Other Key Stats

Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants are set to lock horns for the second time in IPL 2022. While Kolkata has won both its matches since the last encounter with Lucknow, the KL Rahul-led side seems to have lost some form. Lucknow Super Giants registered its lowest IPL total of 82 against Gujarat Titans and faced yet another top-order collapse when they faced Rajasthan Royals.

Opting to bat first, Rajasthan got to 177 despite a rough start after losing Orange Cap holder Jos Buttler cheaply. Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal’s 41-run innings was well supported by important 30s by skipper Sanju Samson and Devdutt Padikkal. Trent Boult’s 9-ball 17 provided the much-needed firepower to propel Rajasthan’s total to a 175 plus score.

Lucknow Super Giants got off to a rough start losing three early wickets at 29. A 65-run partnership between Deepak Hooda and Krunal Pandya offered support to the run chase. However, things started falling apart after Pandya’s dismissal in the 14th over. Lucknow was eventually restricted to 154 as it suffered a 24-run defeat.

Kolkata Knight Riders, on the other hand, come into the contest with an impressive victory against Sunrisers Hyderabad under its belt. After setting a target of 178 banking on a 28-ball 49 by Andre Russel, Kolkata returned to restrict the Kane Williamson side at 123. Russel starred with an impressive spell as he scalped 3 wickets while giving 22 runs in his 4 overs.

Kolkata will have to register a comprehensive win against Lucknow to keep its chances of playoff qualification alive

KKR vs LSG Head-to-Head

The first time the two teams clashed this IPL, Lucknow Super Giants registered a comprehensive 75 run victory to get a 1-0 lead over Kolkata Knight Riders in head to head contest.

KKR vs LSG previous game

Lucknow Super Giants defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by 75 runs

Here is the venue record of Dr DY Patil Stadium (T20):

T20 matches played at the venue: 25

Matches won by the team batting first: 9

Matches won by the team batting second: 16

Highest team score recorded at the venue: 216/4, Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, 2022

Lowest team score recorded at the venue: 82/10, Deccan Chargers vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, 2010.

