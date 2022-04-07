IPL 2022, KKR vs MI: Wasim Jaffer Shares 'Bohemian Rhapsody' Meme To Describe Pat Cummins’ Blistering Knock

The clash between Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians was a Pat Cummins show. The Australian who played his first match of the Indian Premier League season and joined KL Rahul to score the fastest fifty in IPL history. Both Cummins and Rahul now hold the record of scoring half centuries in just 14 balls.

Pat Cummins’ innings left cricket fans and experts stunned, as within moments the tables were turned. Wasim Jaffer perhaps put it the best way, through a meme, like he often does.

The former India batter shared a meme featuring the hit Queen song Bohemian Rhapsody to describe Cummins’ knock. Sharing a picture of former Queen frontman Freddie Mercury, Jaffer got the lyrics tweaked to say “Mama, I just killed a match."

Cummins’ blitzkrieg not only rescued KKR from a tricky situation but also ended the match with 4 overs left. When the all rounder came in to bat, KKR required 61 runs from 41 deliveries with only five wickets in hand. A match that could have gone down to the wire soon became a Cummins show.

Cummins concluded the match in style, by hitting the ball out of the park. He finished unbeaten on 56 off 15 deliveries, courtesy four boundaries and six maximums. It was Mumbai Indians pacer Daniel Sams who had to bear the brunt as Cummins smashed him for 35 runs in the 16th over.

Chasing the target of 161 runs, Ajinkya Rahane and Venkatesh Iyer came to open for KKR. Rahane departed after scoring 7 runs. Skipper Shreyas Iyer, Sam Billings, Nitish Rana, and Andre Russell tried to hit runs with Venkatesh Iyer holding fort from the other hand. However, none could stand in front of Mumbai’s bowling attack. That was until Cummins came on to the field and single handedly changed the course of the game.

Venkatesh Iyer also scored an unbeaten half-century off 41 balls, hitting six boundaries and one six.

