IPL 2022, KKR vs SRH: Kolkata Opt to Bat With 2 Big Changes; Sundar Returns for Sunrisres Hyderabad

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will square off against each other for one last in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 on Saturday night. It’s going to be a battle of equals at the MCA Stadium in Pune as both sides have 10 points in their respective kitties. Whichever side crosses the finish line tonight, will remain alive in the contention for the playoffs.

Meanwhile, KKR skipper Shreyas Iyer won the toss and opted to bat against the Sunrisers. The Knight Riders won’t be having the services of Australia pacer Pat Cummins, who has flown back home. In his absence, Umesh Yadav has got a spot in the line-up. At the same time, Sam Billings returns to the mix to replace Sheldon Jackson.

“We will bat first here. If you the record here, teams batting first have done well and batting first also suits us. Forced to make changes this time. Pat is injured, so Umesh comes in and Sam Billings comes in for Sheldon Jackson. We had ups and downs, so we did a lot of changes. It’s not something we wanted to and if you see the form of the batters, we had to make those changes. We came to the core strength we started with and we got a good start in the previous game, both batting and bowling,” Shreyas Iyer said at the toss.

Sunrisers, on the other hand, have made three big changes. T Natarajan and all-rounder Washington Sundar are back in the XI. Marco Jansen also comes back in place of Fazalhaq Farooqi.

“We have played on this surface the other day and we were looking to bat as well. Natarajan and Washington are back. Jansen is back in for Farooqi as well. We haven’t been quite at our best in the last few games. So we want to turn that around. Nice to have a couple of good performers back in the side,” said SRH captain Kane Williamson.

Here are the playing XIs:

Kolkata Knight Riders: Venkatesh Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane, Nitish Rana, Shreyas Iyer(c), Sam Billings(w), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Varun Chakravarthy.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson(c), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran(w), Shashank Singh, Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik.

