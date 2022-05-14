IPL 2022, KKR vs SRH: Pune Weather Forecast For May 14

Four-match winless run for Sunrisers Hyderabad after a five-match unbeaten streak was enough to drop the Kane Williamson-led side to sixth position in the IPL 2022 standings. Hyderabad currently have 10 points from 12 matches. Now they will face Kolkata Knight Riders on Saturday. Hyderabad come into the fixture after enduring a 67-run defeat against Royal Challengers Bangalore, in their last IPL encounter.

A victory against Kolkata will be vital for Hyderabad to stay very much alive in the IPL playoffs race.

Kolkata on the other hand, have so far bagged 10 points from 12 matches. The Shreyas Iyer-led side have two more matches to play but even two wins might not be enough for them to secure a berth for the IPL playoffs.

In their last match, Kolkata did secure a convincing win as they managed to clinch full three points against Mumbai Indians. Batting first, Kolkata had posted a decent total of 165 runs losing nine wickets in 20 overs.

Mumbai pacer Jasprit Bumrah had produced a stellar bowling show as he had picked up five wickets. But his superb bowling performance went in vain as Mumbai eventually could manage to reach a paltry total of 113 in 17.3 overs.

For Kolkata, their Aussie pacer Pat Cummins bagged three wickets to earn a comfortable 52-run win against Mumbai.

Weather report

Pune weather is expected to be partly sunny on Saturday. It is highly unlikely that rain will play spoilsport during the Kolkata vs Hyderabad game as there is one only per cent chance of precipitation. The wind speed is expected to be around 17 km/h on matchday while the temperature could hover around 26 degrees Celsius to 28 degrees Celsius. The humidity is predicted to be around 57 per cent.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Possible XIs

Kolkata Knight Riders Predicted Line-up: Ajinkya Rahane, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (captain), Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Sheldon Jackson (wicketkeeper), Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Chamika Karunaratne, Tim Southee, Varun Chakravarthy

Sunrisers Hyderabad Predicted Line-up: Kane Williamson (captain), Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran (wicketkeeper), Shashank Singh, Jagadeesha Suchith, Kartik Tyagi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik, Fazalhaq Farooqi

