IPL 2022: KKR Win Toss, Opt to Bowl vs RR; Venktesh Iyer Dropped, Karun Nair in for Daryl Mitchell

Kolkata Knight Riders won the toss and elected to field against Rajasthan Royals in an Indian Premier League match here on Monday. Anukul Roy replaced Venkatesh Iyer while Shivam Mavi also came in for KKR.

RR, on the other hand, brought in Karun Nair in place of Daryll Mitchell.

IPL 2022 – FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP | POINTS TABLE

Rajasthan skipper, Sanju Samson says that they are looking forward to winning a few matches on the trot now. Adds that the margin of error in this tournament is so small that even after playing good cricket, they lost the previous match. Informs that Karun Nair comes in place of Daryl Mitchell and the reason for the change is the combination of the side and also the conditions.

Shreyas Iyer, the skipper of Kolkata says they will bowl first as the pitch looks like a used one and considering the dew factor helping in the second innings. Tells that they have lost too many close games but they try to play positive cricket and now they’ll try to play fearless cricket. Informs there are two changes. Mentions it’s important to have the right combinations and are trying to give players as many games as possible.

PITCH REPORT - Matthew Hayden is near the pitch. He says it looks like a very hard surface and it’s extremely dry. Adds that yesterday they saw a big total posted by Lucknow and with similar conditions, you can expect a high-scoring game tonight. Informs there will be a little bit of spin on offer and the captain winning the toss should elect to bat first.

KKR vs RR Probable XIs:

Kolkata Knight Riders: Aaron Finch, Sunil Narine, Shreyas Iyer (c), Baba Indrajith (wk), Nitish Rana, Anukul Roy, Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Shivam Mavi.

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (c/wk), Karun Nair, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Sen.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here