IPL 2022: KL Rahul Breaks Virat Kohli's Record For Fastest Indian to 6,000 T20 Runs

Lucknow Super Giants captain KL Rahul on Tuesday broke his countryman Virat Kohli’s record for the fastest India batter to reach 6,000 runs in T20 cricket. Rahul took 179 innings to touch the milestone which is five less than what Kohli took.

Overall, he’s the third quickest to do so in the history of T20 cricket. West Indies legend Chris Gayle holds the record for the quickest to have completed 6,000 runs in the format, having taken just 162 innings and is followed by Pakistan captain Babar Azam at the second spot who took 165 innings.

While Rahul and Kohli occupy the first two spots among the Indians, Shikhar Dhawan completes the top-three having taken 213 innings to reach the landmark.

Life as captain of new franchise has gotten off on a superb note for Rahul though. While his team has put together a string of impressive performances, Rahul has ben in good form with the bat as well.

He’s just one of the two batters in IPL 2022 to have scored a century so far. He reached three figures against Mumbai Indians last week, setting base for an 18-run win.

However, on Tuesday, he got the start but failed to convert after nicking one behind to be caught by the wicketkeeper on 30 as LSG suffered their third defeat of the season, losing to Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Chasing a challenging 182 to win, LSG finished with 163/8. The team though started well having gotten rid of Kohli and Glenn Maxwell cheaply inside the Powerplay but then RCB captain Faf du Plessis revived the innings and scored a superb 96 to help them to what turned out to be a winning total.

So far, LSG have won four of their seven matches and have slipped to the fourth spot in the standings with eight points to their name.

RCB on the other hand have climbed up to the second spot with 10 points.

