IPL 2022: KL Rahul Elects to Bat Against Delhi Capitals; Avesh Khan Makes Way For Krishnappa Gowtham in Lucknow Super Giants

Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul won the toss and elected to bat first against Delhi Capitals at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on Sunday. It was the third time in this season when a captain chose to bat first after winning the toss and all three of them came in the day’s game. It is a crucial game for both teams to make their case strong for the playoffs spot. Lucknow are currently placed at the third spot on the points table, while Delhi are at the sixth.

Lucknow made a change in their XI from the last match as Avesh Khan missed out to make place for Krishnappa Gowtham. It was an interesting call from the Lucknow management as Avesh played for Delhi last season.

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

LSG captain Rahul said that his team has defended the total well in the past couple of matches which is one of the reasons behind him opting to bat first.

“We are going to bat first. Looks a good wicket, put some runs on the board and defend it. The last couple of games, we have defended quite well, so that gives us a bit a of confidence as a team. Try and go out there, put a par total on the board and ask our bowlers to defend it again. Mistakes do happen no matter how long you play this game. We just had an honest chat and everybody realises that we could have been a little bit more smarter. It happens under pressure, just spoke about it and guys are honest enough to accept their mistake and they’ve learnt from it. Hopefully, we can come out here and assess the conditions really well and play smart cricket," Rahul said at the toss.

Talking about the change in the XI, Rahul said that the team doesn’t want to take a risk as Avesh just returned from the injury.

“Avesh Khan misses out and K Gowtham comes in. Avesh is just coming from a small injury, didn’t want to play him back-to-back. The pitch looks quite dry, they have a couple of left-handers in their team. A good match-up, we thought KG would be a good option for us," he added.

Live Score DC vs LSG IPL 2022 Match Latest Updates

While Delhi decided to go unchanged for the crucial clash as they don’t want to hamper the winning combination.

Delhi Capitals Rishabh Pant said that his team has no reservation about chasing the total at the surface.

“We don’t mind because we were in two minds. The wicket is looking on the slower side but this is a new wicket and no team has played on this wicket. We are always trying to improve the way we play. Sometimes you win, sometimes you lose, but you got to take positives and move forward. We are playing with the same team. He (Nortje) is coming off nicely after the practice, he didn’t play enough cricket before coming into the tournament but he’s getting there," Pant said.

Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Chetan Sakariya

Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), KL Rahul(c), Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Krishnappa Gowtham, Jason Holder, Dushmantha Chameera, Mohsin Khan, Ravi Bishnoi

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here