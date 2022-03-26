IPL 2022: KL Rahul Says 'Good' Captain Need Qualities of MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma

Star Indian opener KL Rahul has dissected the captaincy styles of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma while highlighting how he has evolved as a player whistle playing under the Indian skippers.

Rahul also mentioned former India skipper MS Dhoni’s cool and composed nature and said that for being a good leader, one needs to have qualities of all these (Dhoni, Kohli, and Rohit) players.

“It’s an absolute privilege and honor to share the dressing room with legends like MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli and played under them. There is so much I have learnt. I have grown so much as a player and an individual," Rahul said during Forbes India Leadership Awards 2021-22 here on Friday.

“Each of them has a different quality that has been a standout. If you think of MS Dhoni you think of his cool and composed nature. If you think of Kohli you remember the passion and aggression he brings into the game. Rohit is tactically really good.

“For a good leader you need to have all of these qualities, but also try to be true to yourself and give your instincts a chance," he added.

As IPL got underway on Saturday, KL Rahul is gearing up to lead new team Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the cash-rich league.

“I don’t think you can dive into leadership without any preparation. It does require you to spend a lot of time with your teammates ensuring they know their responsibility. You put in hours at training and ticking all the boxes and give yourself the best chance to be prepared for the game," said Rahul.

“Results are not in our control. If our heart and mind is in the right place results will follow soon more often than not. We always put the team ahead of ourselves," he added.

Lucknow Super Giants will lock horns in their first match of IPL with Gujarat Titans on Monday.

