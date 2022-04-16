IPL 2022: KL Rahul Smashes Century on 100th Match - Enters Elite List of Batters, Sets Unique Record

Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul on Saturday played a remarkable knock against Mumbai Indians at the Brabourne Stadium. The 29-year-old celebrated his 100th appearance in the Indian Premier League (IPL) with a swashbuckling century, scoring an unbeaten 103 to help his team set a 200-run target for Rohit Sharma & Co.

Rahul put out a treat for fans with his free-flowing strokes as he carried his bat throughout the innings for registering his third IPL hundred, also his second ton in the league against Mumbai Indians.

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

Rahul was cautious at the beginning when his opening partner Quinton de Kock went after Mumbai’s bowling in the powerplay. The duo was involved in a 50-run opening stand – the third time in this season. After de Kock fell to Fabian Allen in the sixth over, Rahul stepped up to attack the bowlers but was cautious against pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah.

Advertisement

The LSG skipper shifted the gears after smashing a fifty off just 33 deliveries. In the next 23 balls, he notched the triple figures to become only the second player to score multiple hundreds as captain in IPL after Virat Kohli.

Former RCB skipper scored five tons during his captaincy tenure, four of them coming in just one season – in 2016. Kohli smashed the fifth century against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Eden Gardens.

Rahul also became the fourth player to score two hundred against a single opponent in IPL. Here’s the list of players to do so:

Chris Gayle – vs Punjab Kings

Virat Kohli – vs Gujarat Lions

David Warner – vs Kolkata Knight Riders

KL Rahul – vs Mumbai Indians

ALSO READ | ‘I Asked Mahi Bhai About my Bowling’: CSK Net Bowler Reveals Lessons Learned From MS Dhoni

The 29-year-old Karnataka batter now holds the record of the highest individual score on his 100th IPL outing. With an unbeaten 103, Rahul surpassed Faf du Plessis’ tally of 86 that he scored against KKR in 2021. Warner stands next on the list with a score of 69 against RCB in 2016.

Speaking of the game, it turned out to be another poor day with the ball for Mumbai Indians as Jaydev Unadkat took two wickets while Murugan Ashwin and Fabian Allen had one scalp each apart from multiple misfields on the field.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here