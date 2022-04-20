IPL 2022: KL Rahul Takes a Spectacular Catch to Dismiss Anuj Rawat - WATCH

Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul took a stunning catch in the IPL match against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Tuesday. On the fifth delivery of the first over by Dushmantha Chameera, Bangalore’s Anuj Rawat wanted to play a drive but ended up mistiming it. KL Rahul leapt and took a blinder. Even the umpires were initially not sure whether it was a clean effort. Rawat was finally declared out after the third umpire has seen the footage.

On the very next delivery, Chameera dismissed Virat Kohli for a golden duck to put Bangalore under more pressure.

KL Rahul’s effort in the field was followed by Lucknow all-rounder Jason Holder who took a sensational catch to dismiss the dangerous Glenn Maxwell (23 runs off 11 balls).

Maxwell went for his signature reverse sweep but he could not time the shot properly. Holder stretched and completed the catch successfully with his left hand.

Bangalore skipper Faf du Plessis (96 runs off 64 balls) and Shahbaz Ahmed (26 runs off 22 deliveries) helped their side amass 181 runs.

In response, Lucknow’s skipper KL Rahul (30 runs off 24 balls) looked in fine form as he smashed three boundaries and a six. But his knock came to a premature end after Harshal Patel’s slower delivery managed to send him back to the dressing room.

All-rounder Krunal Pandya (42 runs off 28 balls) played a cameo but his efforts went in vain as eventually, Lucknow could score only 163 runs in 20 overs.

In the 15th edition of IPL, KL Rahul is currently the second-highest run-scorer. The 30-year-old batter has scored 265 runs at an average of 44.16 after playing seven matches. His strike rate has also been an impressive 141.71.

In their match against Mumbai Indians, Rahul produced a sensational batting display as he smashed 9 boundaries and 5 sixes to score 103 runs off 60 balls in a match Lucknow won.

