IPL 2022: KL Rahul Very Close to Getting Banned After Second Slow Over Rate Offense

Lucknow Supergiants skipper KL Rahul has been penalized for the second time this season for slow over-rate and he is very close to getting banned. According to IPL rules, if a captain receives such an offense for the third time, he gets banned for a game. With the business end now approaching, LSG can’t afford to lose their skipper. Coming back to the game, Rahul has been fined a sum of INR 24 lakh. At the same time, the other members of the LSG playing XI have been fined INR 6 lakh or 25 percent of the match fee, whichever is lower.

Meanwhile, Rahul is not alone. Mumbai Indians’ skipper Rohit Sharma too has committed the offense twice in the season and he is also very close to a match ban. In case either of these are found guilty, they will be penalised INR 30 Lakh.

“The Lucknow Super Giants have been fined after they maintained a slow over-rate during their TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 match against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on April 24,” a statement read released by the IPL.

“This was the team’s second offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to a minimum over-rate offences. Lucknow Super Giants captain, KL Rahul was fined Rs 24 lakhs and the rest of the members in the playing eleven were fined Rs 6 lakhs or 25 per cent of their match fee, whichever is lower,” the statement added.

Meanwhile KL Rahul once again proved to be Mumbai Indians’ nemesis as his magnificent second hundred set up a comfortable 36-run win for Lucknow Super Giants’ and in turn knocked the five-time champions out of this edition of IPL. Rahul continued his fairytale run against MI, slamming an unbeaten 103 off 62 balls with the help of 12 fours and four maximums as LSG posted 168 for 6 after being invited to bat at the Wankhade stadium.

In reply, Rohit Sharma looked good during his 31-ball 39 but MI suffered a collapse once again to slump to 67 for four. Tilak Varma hit a gritty 27-ball 38 to give MI some hope before Lucknow restricted them to 132 for 8 for their fifth win in 8 matches to grab the fourth position in the overall points standing. For MI, it was another collective failure as they slumped to their eighth successive loss on the trot, the only team in the history of the tournament to achieve the dubious record as they remain at the bottom.

