IPL 2022: Klassy Rahul to Flop Kishan - Talking Points From Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians

Mumbai Indians’ embarrassment this season hit a new peak with the eighth straight loss. A magnificent century from KL Rahul turned out to be too good for Mumbai Indians once again as Lucknow Super Giants registered a 36-run win to move back to the top four on points table. Once again, MI failed to put up a collective performance this season as their bowlers did a good job restricting LSG to 168/6 despite Rahul’s ton but the batters had a forgettable night where they played some irresponsible shots.

Here are the talking points from Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians clash.

Klassy Rahul

On a pitch where other batters failed to cross the 40-run mark, Rahul played a standout innings of unbeaten 103 runs to once again lead his team from the front. Rahul, who started slow on a surface where the ball was getting a bit stuck in the middle, put the foot on the accelerator at the right time during the 10th over of the innings to take his team to a fighting total. And MI bowlers also offered him a few short-pitch deliveries which were dispatched for boundaries. Rahul reached his century with a magnificent six in the final over of the innings as his knock was laced with 4 maximums and 12 fours. He became the second Indian batter to score two centuries in the season after Virat Kohli who scored four during the 2016 season. It was Rahul’s fourth IPL century which helped him join the elite list of players with 4 and more centuries in IPL history.

Manish Pandey’s Struggle Continues

Manish had a 58-run stand with Rahul but he looked completely off-colour during his run-a-ball 22. He tried hard to hit boundaries but was struggling miserably to find the gaps. He cleared the boundary rope only once against Mumbai Indians. It’s been a long time since he played a big knock in the IPL and the time is almost running out for him after strings of low scores. He has scored just 88 runs in 6 matches so far this season and his strike rate is 110.00.

Flop Ishan Kishan

It was a forgettable night for Kishan as he scored just 8 runs off 20 balls in a chase of 169. He also became a victim of an unlucky dismissal. It was the eighth over of Mumbai Indians’ innings when Bishnoi missed his length and the ball was going wide on the off stump but struggling Kishan tried to get a bat to it and only managed to get an under-edge which hit the wicketkeeper De Kock’s boot first and then flew in the air at the first slip where Jason Holder grabbed a comfortable catch. Kishan, who was bought for a whopping INR 15.25 crore in IPL 2022 auction, has scored just 199 runs in 8 matches at an underwhelming average of 28.43. His low strike rate of 108.15 has been a major talking point this season.

No Pollard Show This Season

It was another match this season where Mumbai Indians were relying heavily on Kieron Pollard to finish the game for them but he failed. Pollard scored 19 runs off 20 balls as he failed to find the rhythm throughout his stay in the middle. His misery ended in the last over when his good friend Krunal Pandya took his wicket. It was not the first time when Pollard failed to get the job done this season and people have started questioning his credentials. Meanwhile, he had a good day with the ball where he claimed two wickets of 8 runs in 2 overs.

Jasprit Bumrah’s Role With Ball

Many cricketing experts including batting great Sunil Gavaskar wanted Mumbai to use Jasprit Bumrah well in the powerplay overs and start the proceedings with him but Mumbai have been reluctant to use him in the death overs. Bumrah enjoyed great success with Mumbai Indians in the death overs for the past few seasons but IPL 2022 has not been the same. MI had Trent Boult in the past who used to claim crucial wickets in initials overs for them which allow Rohit Sharma to use Bumrah in the death overs to restrict the opposition. However, this year in the absence of Boult, MI have been struggling to take wickets in initial overs and maybe it’s time for Rohit and the management to change their plans for Bumrah.

