IPL 2022: Kolkata Knight Riders ‘Can’t Get Over’ Nitish Rana’s New Hairstyle - See Pic

The IPL fever has started to kick in and that too, in full style. While the franchises are building the hype with their respective social media handles, the cricketers are sweating it out in the nets to give cricket fans an entertaining and nail-biting season of the Indian Premier League. However, apart from practicing for the big show, it looks like KKR’s middle-order batter Nitish Rana is inducing the IPL fever in a totally different way.

Ahead of the 15th season, Rana has changed his hairstyle and has set up a trend for KKR fans to follow. The batter has got purple and gold streaks, and notably, these two colours have been strongly associated with the franchise.

The official Instagram handle shared Rana’s new hairstyle, which might well go on to be the trend for this IPL season. In the caption, the franchise stated that they “can’t get over” Rana’s hairstyle for IPL 2022.

Though Rana was not retained by KKR ahead of the IPL 2022 mega auction, the franchise managed to bag his services for Rs 8 Crore after a bidding war with Mumbai Indians and the Lucknow Super Giants. During the previous IPL season, the left-handed batter had a prolific start but lost his way in the middle, hence he ended up with 383 runs in 16 innings at an average of 29.46. This included two half-centuries. Well, Rana can also roll his arm over with some useful off-spin, making him an all-rounder who can chip in whenever needed.

While the most expensive player this season was Ishaan Kishan as Mumbai Indians acquired him for Rs 15.25 crores, KKR also roped in Shreyas Iyer for a heavy amount, that is Rs 12.25 crore. Days later the mega auction, the franchise announced him as the skipper for IPL 2022. Notably, Iyer led Delhi Capitals to their only final back in 2020.

