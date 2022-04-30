IPL 2022: Krunal Pandya, Deepak Hooda Involved in Run Out; Fans Thank God 'For Fulfilling Wishes of Masses'

Things took a nosedive between Krunal Pandya and Deepak Hooda last year when the two were reported to have clashed during a domestic camp for Baroda. It was reported that Pandya had a tiff with Hooda in front of everyone which led to a furor. It was also reported that Hooda stormed out of the camp after this treatment.

IPL 2022 – FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP | POINTS TABLE

So when these two were acquired by the same franchise—Lucknow Supergiants, fans got really excited. Later the duo showed excellent chemistry as well in LSG’s opening match against Gujarat Titans. It seemed all was fine, although it still is. But an incident involving the duo has resurfaced which sent the Indian fans in a tizzy.

In last night’s match between LSG and PBKS(Punjab Kings), both the players were involved in a runout. It was Krunal’s call that saw Hooda getting run out. This left Krunal frustrated with the other batter. WATCH:

Krunal Pandya not happy. pic.twitter.com/4HJk89FvYr— Aditya Kumar (@AdityaK59738287) April 29, 2022

The incident happened during the 13th over of LSG innings. Krunal had pushed the ball to deep mid wicket and called for two. He ran the first one hard, but Hooda at the other end didn’t realise that Jonny Bairstow would pick the ball up and throw it in a flash. He was found inches short and saw himself getting run out. Meanwhile fans couldn’t stop gushing about it; here are some top reactions.

God: Today I am going to fulfill wishes of mass.“So everyone’s gonna be rich?" God: No, a Krunal-Hooda mix-up run-out. #IPL — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) April 29, 2022

Finally a Hooda-Krunal LafdaThanks to Bairstow.— Shivani (@meme_ki_diwani) April 29, 2022

Krunal-Hooda involved in a run out and Krunal looks really pissed. Well done, scriptwriters.— Manya (@CSKian716) April 29, 2022

Krunal-Hooda involved in a run out and Krunal looks really pissed. Well done, scriptwriters.— Manya (@CSKian716) April 29, 2022

Krunal Pandya when Hooda went for that suicidal second run pic.twitter.com/KJHTkVR700— Ganesh Shelke (@ganeshshelke272) April 29, 2022

Krunal Pandya and Deepak Hooda run out was on my wishlist and it has happened 😂😂😂😂😂. #IPL2022— Sanchit Desai (@sanchitd43) April 29, 2022

Mix up between Krunal Pandya and Deepak Hooda results in a run out. No conspiracy theories please.#PBKSvsLSG #IPL— C.VENKATESH (@C4CRICVENKATESH) April 29, 2022

Deepak Hooda to Krunal Pandya after he got run out #PBKSvLSG pic.twitter.com/sed5L6m3lJ— Vishal Deshmukh (@vishald1290) April 29, 2022

Mohsin Khan (3/24), Dushmantha Chameera (2/17) and Krunal Pandya (2/11) led a fantastic bowling performance by Lucknow Super Giants to register a 20-run win over Punjab Kings at MCA Stadium in Pune on Friday. The result means that Lucknow are now placed third in points table.

After Kagiso Rabada’s 4/38 restricted Lucknow to 153/8 on a sticky pitch, Punjab lost their way after captain Mayank Agarwal fell in power-play and Liam Livingstone was dismissed in middle overs, with the side eventually making 133/8 in their 20 overs. Lucknow never lifted the constant pressure over Punj’b’s batters and got timely breakthroughs when needed the most.

Agarwal had a fast start, slamming two sixes and two fours to score 25 off 18 balls. Both of his sixes came by backing away and creating room to carve the maximums over off-side. Agarwal attempted to do the same off Chameera but KL Rahul at mid-off timed his jump well to take a brilliant catch in the fifth over.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here