IPL 2022: Krunal Pandya Sparks Meme Fest on Twitter After Dropping a 'Dolly' of Shimron Hetmyer

Krunal Pandya suffered the wrath of trolls after he dropped an easy catch of Shimron Hetmyer against Rajasthan Royals on Sunday at Wankhede Stadium. It was the 14th over of the match and Hetmyer was batting on just 14 as the southpaw smashed Krishnappa Gowtham’s delivery over long-on where Krunal dropped a regulation catch to give him an extra life. The Windies power-hitter went on to score an unbeaten 36-ball 59 to power his team to a fighting total of 165/6 in 20 overs

The southpaw lived up to his Rs 8.50 crore price tag as he blasted six maximums and a four as Krunal became a meme fest on Twitter.

Krunal Pandya blaming Hetmyer for scoring runs after he dropped his catch! pic.twitter.com/ORsVxgVBGa— Abhishek Tripathi (@abhithecomic) April 10, 2022

#RRvsLSGKrunal pandya blaming the ball for not sticking to his hands. pic.twitter.com/3MLOk08u7w— Babaji (@Who_Babaji) April 10, 2022

Krunal Pandya seeing Hetmyer’s innings pic.twitter.com/BNjFYQmoOk— Satyam Singh (@MyFreakyTweets) April 10, 2022

Krunal’s dropped catch handed a reprieve to Hetmyer and the West Indian made LSG pay as he launched into compatriot Holder in the 18th over.

He clobbered him over deep mid-wicket to bring up the 50-run stand, before sending one fine down the leg-side and then plundered him down the ground as Holder bled 18 runs. He hit two sixes of Avesh as well as the last two overs yielded 16 runs each.

In reply to Rajasthan Royals 165/6, Lucknow Super Giants were off to a disastrous start with KL Rahul and Krishnappa Gowtham getting out in the first over itself. Pacer Trent Boult got the better of their captain KL Rahul on the first ball of the innings. Boult with an absolute ‘Jaffa’ broke entered the gap between Rahul’s bat and pads to destroy his stumps. On the second legal delivery, dismissed Krishnappa Gowtham with another sharp inswinger but this time the batter was trapped plumb in front of the wicket.

