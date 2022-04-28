IPL 2022: Kumar Kartikeya Singh to Replace Injured Arshad Khan in Mumbai Indians Squad

Mumbai Indians have signed Kumar Kartikeya Singh as a replacement for Mohammad Arshad Khan who has sustained an injury and has been ruled out for the rest of the IPL.

Kumar Kartikeya Singh, has been with the Mumbai Indians as part of the support team and has now signed on to join the squad for the 2022 season.

Kumar Kartikeya is a slow left-arm bowler and has represented Madhya Pradesh across all three formats of the game since making his debut in 2018.

Kumar Kartikeya has been impressive in the nets and his learning trajectory on improving and fine-tuning his bowling skills have earned him the call up to the main squad.

Mumbai Indians have had a horror IPL 2022 and are yet to win a single game this season. After eight matches they are at the bottom of the table and have become the first team to lose the initial eight matches in any season of the IPL. Mumbai will next take on Rajasthan Royals on April 30 in search of their first win this season.

