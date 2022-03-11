IPL 2022: Lasith Malinga Joins Rajasthan Royals as Fast Bowling Coach

Former Sri Lanka pacer Lasith Malinga is set to return to the Indian Premier League (IPL) in a new role. He is set to join the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the upcoming edition of the tournament, starting from March 26 in Mumbai.

The winners of the inaugural season took to social media on Friday to make the announcement. Malinga will join the RR support staff which also comprises his former Sri Lanka teammate Kumara Sangakkara as team director and the head coach. His association with the Royals will mark his second stint in the IPL as a coaching staff. Back in 2018, he was appointed the bowling mentor of Mumbai Indians.

“Lasith Malinga. IPL. Pink,” Rajasthan Royals tweeted.

Malinga expressed his excitement over his return to the IPL. He said, “It’s a wonderful feeling for me to return to the IPL and an absolute honour to join Rajasthan Royals.”

Sangakkara welcomed Malinga at the RR camp, stating that his expertise can help the Royals in the upcoming season.

“Lasith is arguably one of the greatest T20 fast bowlers of all-time, and to have a personality like his around the training ground, and the expertise he brings to the table, is certainly something we feel the team can benefit from,” said Sangakkara.

The highest wicket taker of the tournament, Malinga’s last game was against Chennai Super Kings in the 2019 season finale. His thrilling final over helped Mumbai Indians securing the fourth title back then.

The former right-quick has played 122 IPL games and has 170 wickets. He has 6 four-wicket hauls and a five-fer to his credit.

