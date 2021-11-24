IPL 2022 Likely to Begin on April 2 in Chennai: Report

The 2022 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is likely to commence from April 2 in Chennai. The anticipation for the next season has grown after the announcement of two new teams - Ahmedabad and Lucknow, which will make IPL 2022 a ten-team affair.

According to a Cricbuzz report, fixtures of the next season have not been finalised but the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has internally conveyed to the key stakeholders that April 2 is the most likely day to begin the IPL 2022 campaign in Chennai.

The addition of the two news teams will increase the number of games in the 15 addition, as a result, the BCCI has discussed internally that the length of the season will be for over 60 days with the final to be tentatively played in in the first weekend of June.

The report further suggested that each team will have 14 league games with the current format of seven home and away games each retained.

Chennai Super Kings were the winners of IPL 2022 in the UAE, which will give them the hosting rights for the inaugural game but there is no formal decision whether their opponents will, again, be Mumbai Indians, which has been the case mostly.

Earlier, in his speech at CSK’s fourth IPL title-win celebration event, BCCI secretary Jay Shah had announced that the IPL will be returning to India, after the full season of 2020 and a half-season of 2021 were staged in UAE.

“I know you all are waiting to see the CSK play at Chepauk. Well, the moment is not very far. The 15th season of the IPL will take place in India and it will be more exciting than ever with two new teams joining. We have a mega auction coming up, so it will be interesting to see what the new combinations look like," the BCCI secretary had said at the function.

