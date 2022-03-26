IPL 2022: List of Players Potentially Playing their Last IPL Season

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 will witness more cricket and entertainment as it’s going to get bigger. The tournament will be a 10-team affair, following the inclusion of Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans. Two new teams would mean more players coming into the tournament and raising the bar of competition.

IPL 2022 will be giving a platform to a number of new faces to share the dressing rooms with superstars of the game. However, the upcoming season could also be the last for some veterans of the game.

Before the action begins on March 26 in Mumbai, lets have a look at the player who are potentially playing their last IPL

MS Dhoni: One of the iconic Indian players, CSK skipper MS Dhoni could be one. Ever since he drew curtains on his international career, speculations are being made about his retirement from the IPL, the only tournament he plays in a year. Back in 2020, when he was asked if he has any plans to quit, he gave a 2-word answer, ‘definitely not’. The reply indeed made the CSK fans go gaga, but Dhoni’s age is another factor that could make him hang his boots.

DJ Bravo: Dhoni’s teammate and world champion DJ Bravo is next on the list who might be playing the last IPL of his dynamic career. A few months back, in November 2021, he announced his retirement from international cricket. Though he decided to continue with franchise cricket, how the IPL 2022 pans out for him at the age of 38. No doubt, he has been one of the biggest entertainers when it comes to T20 cricket but every cricketer has to retire one day.

Wriddhiman Saha: After whatever happened recently, between him and a renowned Indian journalist, it would be interesting to see how Saha goes into the IPL 2022. Following his snub from the Sri Lanka Tests, the doors of Indian dressing room are almost closed for him. The 37-year-old will play for the newly-introduced side Gujarat Titans and like many senior players, his future in this tournament will largely depend upon his performance, less behind the wickets but more with the bat in hand.

Mohammad Nabi: The Afghanistan all-rounder made a grand entry to the league in 2017 for Sunrisers Hyderabad and was considered a crucial cog of the for the next four seasons. But with his age, he’s 27 now, and the dip in form, the franchises might not be interested to have him if he gets released by Kolkata Knight Riders after this season. That means, just like Saha, his future in the tournament also depends on how he performs this year.

Dinesh Karthik: One of India’s veteran wicketkeeper-batters, Karthik could be playing in the IPL for the last time. He has been away from the Indian setup for more than 2 years now. He did scored decently in domestic tournaments last year but in 2022, he has been majorly out of action. The out of favour Indian cricketer will represent the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the upcoming season.

