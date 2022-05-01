DC vs LSG Live Cricket Score, IPL 2022: Delhi Capitals Target Consistency as They Face Lucknow Super Giants

Read more

win today would move them a place up to the second spot, further improving their chances of making it to the playoffs. This is the second meeting between these two teams this season with LSG winning the first time they clashed last month.

What date IPL 2022 match between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will be played?

The 45th IPL 2022 match between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will take place on May 1, Sunday.

Where will the IPL 2022 match Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) be played?

The match between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

What time will the IPL 2022 match Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) begin?

The match between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will begin at 3:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) match?

Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) match?

Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Delhi Capitals (DC) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) Possible XIs

Delhi Capitals Predicted XI: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Lalit Yadav, Rishabh Pant (captain and wicketkeeper), Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Chetan Sakariya

Lucknow Super Giants Predicted XI: Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), KL Rahul, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Marcus Stoinis, Ayush Badoni, Jason Holder, Dushmantha Chameera, Mohsin Khan, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi

