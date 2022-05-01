DC vs LSG Live Cricket Score, IPL 2022: Delhi Capitals Target Consistency as They Face Lucknow Super Giants

CricketNext

News18.com | May 01, 2022, 14:11 IST
DC vs LSG Live Cricket Score

Live Score DC vs LSG, IPL 2022 Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai: In the 45th match of the 15th season of Indian Premier League, Delhi Capitals will be hoping they finally are able to jot together two wins in a row as they take on high-flying Lucknow Super Giants. DC have been plagued by inconsistency so far but in a positive news, the franchise now has all their top stars available. On the other hand, LSG are currently third in the standings and a Read More

May 01, 2022 14:11 IST

Delhi Capitals Full Squad

Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (wk/captain), Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Chetan Sakariya, Mandeep Singh, Srikar Bharat, Sarfaraz Khan, Tim Seifert, Lungi Ngidi, Ashwin Hebbar, Praveen Dubey, Khaleel Ahmed, Anrich Nortje, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal

May 01, 2022 14:10 IST

Lucknow Super Giants Full Squad

Quinton de Kock (wk), KL Rahul (captain), Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder, Dushmantha Chameera, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan, Manish Pandey, Shahbaz Nadeem, Manan Vohra, Kyle Mayers, Evin Lewis, Ankit Rajpoot, Krishnappa Gowtham, Andrew Tye, Karan Sharma, Mayank Yadav

May 01, 2022 13:53 IST

Lucknow Super Giants' Season So Far

  • Lost to GT by 5 wickets (First Match)
  • Beat CSK by 6 wickets
  • Beat SRH by 12 runs
  • Beat DC by 6 wickets
  • Lost to RR by 3 runs
  • Beat MI by 18 runs
  • Lost to RCB by 18 runs
  • Beat MI by 36 runs
  • Beat PBKS by 20 runs (Most Recent)
May 01, 2022 13:51 IST

Delhi Capitals' Season So Far

  • Beat MI by 4 wickets (First Match)
  • Lost to GT by 14 runs
  • Lost to LSG by 6 wickets
  • Beat KKR by 44 runs
  • Lost to RCB by 16 runs
  • Beat PBKS by 9 wickets
  • Lost to RR by 15 runs
  • Beat KKR by 4 wickets (Most Recent)
May 01, 2022 13:27 IST

IPL 2022: DC vs LSG

Hello everyone! Welcome to our live coverage from today’s IPL matches. In the first clash of the day, Delhi Capitals will take on Lucknow Super Giants at the Wankhede Stadium and then later, Sunrisers Hyderabad will be up against Chennai Super Kings in Pune.

win today would move them a place up to the second spot, further improving their chances of making it to the playoffs. This is the second meeting between these two teams this season with LSG winning the first time they clashed last month.

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

What date IPL 2022 match between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will be played?

The 45th IPL 2022 match between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will take place on May 1, Sunday.

Where will the IPL 2022 match Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) be played?

The match between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

What time will the IPL 2022 match Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) begin?

The match between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will begin at 3:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) match?

Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) match?

Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Delhi Capitals (DC) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) Possible XIs

Delhi Capitals Predicted XI: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Lalit Yadav, Rishabh Pant (captain and wicketkeeper), Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Chetan Sakariya

Lucknow Super Giants Predicted XI: Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), KL Rahul, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Marcus Stoinis, Ayush Badoni, Jason Holder, Dushmantha Chameera, Mohsin Khan, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi

