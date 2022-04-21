MI vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2022 Updates: Struggling Powerhouses Clash in a Bid to Reignite Faltering Campaign

Read more

season. While MI are going through their worst start to a season having lost all six of their matches, CSK are doing a little better having won one of their six. The result is visible on the points table – MI are languishing at the bottom while CSK are just a rung above their biggest rivals.

When will the IPL 2022 match Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) start?

The 33rd IPL 2022 match will start at 7:30 pm IST on April 21, Thursday.

Where will the IPL 2022 match Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) be played?

The match will be played at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai.

Which TV channels will broadcast Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) match?

Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) match?

Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

MI vs CSK Full Squads

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (captain), Ishan Kishan (wk), Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Fabian Allen, Jaydev Unadkat, Murugan Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Tymal Mills, Basil Thampi, Anmolpreet Singh, Sanjay Yadav, Riley Meredith, Tim David, Daniel Sams, Ramandeep Singh, Mayank Markande, Aryan Juyal, Arjun Tendulkar, Hrithik Shokeen, Rahul Buddhi, Arshad Khan

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja (captain), MS Dhoni (wk), Dwayne Bravo, Chris Jordan, Maheesh Theekshana, Mukesh Choudhary, Dwaine Pretorius, Tushar Deshpande, Hari Nishanth, N Jagadeesan, Matheesha Pathirana, Devon Conway, Mitchell Santner, Subhranshu Senapati, Prashant Solanki, KM Asif, Simarjeet Singh, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Bhagath Varma

