IPL 2022 Live Streaming, Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: How to Watch DC vs RCB Match on TV And Online

The much-awaited contest between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on April 16, Saturday.

Delhi Capitals started the tournament on a high note by defeating five-time IPL winners Mumbai Indians by four wickets. However, the team witnessed a decline in its performance. They lost their next two matches against Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants. DC finally returned to winning ways by defeating Kolkata Knight Riders in their previous game of the season.

It was the batters’ show as David Warner and Prithvi Shaw scored a fifty each to set the base for a comprehensive victory. With two wins and two defeats from four matches, DC have collected four points so far.

On the other hand, Royal Challengers Bangalore’s season began on a negative note as they lost their first game to Punjab Kings. The franchise was quick to make amends. RCB won their next three games against KKR, Rajasthan Royals, and Mumbai Indians.

It was a poor day at the office for Faf du Plessis’s side in their last game as they endured a 23-run loss against Chennai Super Kings. The loss against CSK hampered the team’s net run rate and they were pushed down in the IPL points table.

When will the IPL 2022 match Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) be played?

The 27th IPL 2022 match will be played on April 16, Saturday.

Where will the IPL 2022 match Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) be played?

The match will be played at the Wankhede in Mumbai.

What time will the IPL 2022 match Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) begin?

The match will begin at 07:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) match?

Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) match?

Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Delhi Capitals probable playing XI against Royal Challengers Bangalore: Rovman Powell, Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Sarfaraz Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Khaleel Ahmed, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur

Royal Challengers Bangalore probable playing XI against Delhi Capitals: Wanindu Hasaranga, Faf du Plessis (c), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood, Akash Deep, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Suyash Prabhudessai

