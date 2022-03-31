IPL 2022 Live Streaming For Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings: How to Watch LSG vs CSK Live on TV And Online

KL Rahul-led Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will take on Ravindra Jadeja-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League 2022 at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday from 7.30 pm IST onwards.

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

Debutants LSG did not have an ideal start to their season, as their batters were blown away by fellow newbies Gujarat Titans. Fast bowler Mohammed Shami tormented them, However, brilliant half-centuries from Deepak Hooda and youngster Ayush Badoni helped them put up a respectable 158 on the board.

Lucknow’s bowlers tried putting the brakes on Gujarat’s chase, but late cameos from Rahul Tewatia (40 off 24) and David Miller (30 from 21) helped the Titans score 68 runs in the last five overs and win the match by five wickets.

Meanwhile, reigning champions CSK will be disappointed at not being able to grab two points from their first match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Ravindra Jadeja and Co also had to endure a poor performance with the bat as their top-order also fell apart resulting in a low score.

Advertisement

Former skipper MS Dhoni along with the new captain notched up a 70-run partnership to put a decent 131/5 to chase. The experienced Ajinkya Rahane led KKR’s chase, top-scoring with 44, after which skipper Shreyas Iyer and Sam Billings made sure their team emerge victorious in the end.

Coming into this match, both sides will hope their batting top order fires on all cylinders. Expect a thrilling contest in Mumbai on Thursday and if you aren’t at the venue, check the details of how to watch the LSG vs CSK IPL 2022 clash live streaming online and telecast on TV.

When will the IPL 2022 match Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) start?

The seventh IPL 2022 match will be played on Thursday, March 31.

Where will the IPL 2022 match Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) be played?

The match will be played at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

What time will the IPL 2022 match Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) begin?

The match will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) match?

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) match will be televised on Star Sports Network channels in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) match?

The game is available to be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and its website.

Lucknow Super Giants probable playing XI: KL Rahul (C), Quinton de Kock (WK), Evin Lewis, Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Mohsin Khan, Ayush Badoni, Dushmantha Chameera, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan

Chennai Super Kings probable playing XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja (C), MS Dhoni (WK), Shivam Dube, Mitchell Santner, Dwayne Bravo, Adam Milne, Tushar Deshpande

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here