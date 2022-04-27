IPL 2022 Live Streaming Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: How to Watch GT vs SRH on TV And Online in India

Table-toppers Gujarat Titans are set to face Sunrisers Hyderabad after defeating Kolkata Knight Riders in their last outing. The match will be played at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday. While Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat will be looking to continue their winning spree in the tournament, Hyderabad will be eager to grab the top spot-on points table. SRH, in their last outing, bundled the Royal Challengers Bangalore batting line-up at this season’s lowest total, 68 runs. The Orange Army returned to bulldoze the total in just 8 overs thanks to a quickfire start provided by opener Abhishek Sharma and Kane Williamson.

The clash between Gujarat and Hyderabad will be an interesting face-off between two of the best bowling units in IPL 2022.

In the first encounter between teams, the Sunrisers from Hyderabad got triumphed over the Gujarat side registering their first victory of the season. SRH remains the only side to defeat GT in the tournament. While Hardik and co. will be eager to avenge their defeat, Hyderabad will look to make the head-to-head count 2-0.

Ahead of tomorrow’s IPL match between Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad; here is all you need to know:

What date IPL 2022 match between Gujarat Titans (GT) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will be played?

The 40th match of IPL 2022 will be played between Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad. It will be held on Wednesday, April 27.

Where will the IPL 2022, Gujarat Titans (GT) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) be played?

The match between Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad will be played at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

What time will the IPL 2022, Gujarat Titans (GT) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) begin?

The match between Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad will begin at 07:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Gujarat Titans (GT) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) match?

Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Gujarat Titans (GT) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) match?

Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Gujarat Titans (GT) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Possible XIs

Gujarat Titans Predicted Line-up: Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Hardik Pandya (captain), Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami, Yash Dayal, and Alzzari Joseph.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Predicted Line-up: Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson (C), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Shashank Singh, Jagadeesha Suchith, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, T Natarajan, Umran Malik

