IPL 2022 Live Streaming, Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants: When And Where to Watch RR vs LSG Online And on TV in India

The fourth and fifth-placed teams on the Indian Premier League (IPL) points table – Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) – are set to battle it out in the second doubleheader of Sunday at the Wankhede stadium.

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

Both Rajasthan and Lucknow will come into this game on the back of contrasting results. While Rajasthan Royals lost to Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Tuesday, Lucknow Super Giants defeated Delhi Capitals (DC) in their previous game. Bowling first, Lucknow bowlers did well to restrict Delhi to a modest total of 149/3 in 20 overs. In response, they chased down the target in 19.4 overs with four wickets to spare.

Meanwhile, riding on Jos Buttler’s blistering 70 runs knock, Rajasthan posted a respectable total of 169/3. In reply, Bangalore won the match by six wickets with five balls to spare.

Ahead of today’s IPL match between Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants; here is all you need to know:

Advertisement

What date IPL 2022 match between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will be played?

The 20th IPL 2022 match between Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants will take place on April 10, Sunday.

Where will the IPL 2022 match Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) be played?

The match between Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants will be played at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

What time will the IPL 2022 match Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) begin?

The match between Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) match?

Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) match?

Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) Possible XIs

Rajasthan Royals Predicted XI: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Navdeep Saini, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal

Lucknow Super Giants Predicted XI: KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Evin Lewis, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder, Krishnappa Gowtham, Andrew Tye, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here