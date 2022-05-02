IPL 2022: Losing Washington Sundar For the Best Part of Bowling Innings Was a Struggle - Kane Williamson

Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Kane Williamson feels that his team missed the bowling of Washington Sundar in the match against Chennai Super Kings on Sunday in Pune. SRH suffered a 13-run defeat after Chennai posted a mammoth 202/3 in 20 overs. The Sunrisers’ bowling attack troubled a lot of teams this season but it just didn’t work against CSK openers as Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway shared a 182-run stand for the opening wicket.

Williamson said that the batting unit responded well in the mammoth chase but some things didn’t go their way in the match.

“When anyone gets over 200, it’ll always be a challenge chasing it down. I thought we responded well to it, but they kept us under pressure with the total they had. We did show a lot of fight and were unlucky at times with some things that didn’t go our way," Williamson said in the post-match presentation after a 13-run defeat.

The SRH skipper further said that the pitch got a bit slower and they missed the services of their premier spinner Sundar in the middle overs.

“It was a bit slower (on the pitch), we did try our best, but losing Washy (Sundar) for the best part of the bowling innings was a struggle for us," he added.

Sundar got injured while protecting a boundary in the fielding, SRH had to use Aiden Markram and Shashank Singh to fill in for his four overs.

Williamson was impressed with his team’s fightback in the game as he said that they will look at this game with some positives and will try to bounce back in the upcoming matches.

“Still we can look back at the game with a lot of positives, we came up against quality spinners, at the end of the day, we did show a lot of fight. We just need to stay connected, we’re playing well, and did so at the first half of the tournament (talking about the 5 straight wins). We just need to touch on a few things, shape well and come back stronger in the next game," he added.

