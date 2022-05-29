IPL 2022, LSG Review: Barring Eliminator, Lucknow Played Superb Cricket

Lucknow Supergiants crushing loss to Royal Challengers Bengaluru doesn’t define their great debut season. Moreover, poor fielding saw them dropping five catches that night at Eden Gardens—thrice top scorer Rajat Patidar and twice Dinesh Karthik which ultimately turned out to be their ruin. But barring that one night, LSG played great cricket throughout. They picked a great team at auction table, and got better with each game. After losing the season opener against Gujarat Titans, they went on to win everything except a couple. They only lost momentum in the fag stage of the tournament where they lost to Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals before recovering and beating KKR in the final league game.

On the way, they also helped unearth some good talent in Mohsin Khan and Ayush Badoni, besides giving a fresh lease of life to Deepak Hooda. Furthermore, skipper Kl Rahul led from the front, slamming 600 plus run for the fourth time in IPL. He got great support from Quinton de Kock.

IPL 2022 Record: Played 14; Won: 09; Lost: 06; Standing: 04

High point of the Season: Chasing Down 211 Against CSK: Lucknow Supergiants had lost the first match to Gujarat Titans, and needed to win this one to make sure they don’t lose momentum early in the tournament. They beat CSK and did that in style as they chased down a total of 211 runs with six wickets to spare. It was a statement, courtesy Ewin Lewis who smashed 55 off 23 balls. This counter-attack was built upon the opening stand from KL Rahul (40 off 26 balls) and Quinton de Kock (61 off 45 balls).

Low Point of the Season: Losing to Rajasthan Royals by 3 Runs-Losing this one, proved one thing that LSG is not the formidable side that their fans thought it was. They faltered in chasing 166 runs, which could have been chased with the lineup at their disposal: KL Rahul, Quinton de Kock, Deepak Hooda. On the very first ball, Trent Boult clean bowled Rahul with the ball of the tournament, but Hooda and Krunal Pandya kept them in the chase. In the end, RR spinner Yuzvendra Chahal was just too good as he went on to pick four wickets.

Captaincy verdict: Average. Although KL Rahul led his side to nine wins, more than RCB’s tally, let’s not forget that he just had a great side at his disposal and his main players kept on performing well. There were some tactical errors on his part like he kept persisting with Manish Pandey in the initial stages despite knowing that his prime had already past. He also promoted Krishnappa Gowtham to number three once. He played Manan Vohra in Eliminator out of nowhere. In some games, Deepak Hooda played at four while Ewin Lewis warmed the bench. The middle-order wasn’t settled.

At times he looked passive. For instance against RR where Shimron Hetmyer took the bowlers to the cleaners, Rahul just stood there watching. Against RCB in Eliminator, he himself dropped two catches and failed to inspire his fielders who had already dropped Patidar thrice.

Most valuable player: KL Rahul-Despite being criticised for his ‘slow’ batting against RCB in Eliminator, KL was the skipper who led from the front, at least with his bat. He accounted for 616 runs in 15 matches with an average of 51. His solid starts upfront played a role in LSG’s success.

Major disappointment: After being paid 6.20 cr, Marcus Stoinis could have played a little more part in LSG’s success. He could have been promoted where his expertise with the bat could have come in handy. He accounted for just four wickets in 11 games and then scored 156 runs with an average close to 20.

Season verdict: It was a great season for LSG notwithstanding the Eliminator. They went onto win games comprehensively, losing games with a very close margin. It was full of positives. They found a star in Mohsin Khan who could execute perfect slow balls. Furthermore, Avesh Khan and Deepak Hooda proved they are here to stay, while KL Rahul reaffirmed his ability to play destructive cricket in his orthodox way. Ayush Badoni started well, but then couldn’t quite keep it up as he was batting very low; on occasions, he was left with just 12 to 13 balls to make a mark.

Statistics

Most runs: KL Rahul (616)

Most wickets: Avesh Khan (18)

Highest individual score: Quinton de Kock, 140 vs KKR

Best Bowling Figures: Mohsin Khan, 16-4 vs DC

