IPL 2022, LSG vs DC Talking Points: QDK Anchors a Successful Chase And a Forgettable Night For Nortje

Lucknow Super Giants left it late for a thrilling last-over finish to beat Delhi Capitals by six wickets and climb up to the second spot in the IPL 2022 points table on Thursday night. They overhauled the target of 150 in 19.4 overs to finish with 155/4 and registered their third win of the season.

Here we take a look at the major talking points from the contest

Shaw Tees Off

Prithvi Shaw got the start in DC’s opening game of the season but fell on 38. He looked in fine touch. In the second game though he managed just 10. On Thursday, he looked determined to make it count as he came all guns blazing against LSG. The DC opener began with a pair of fours of off spinner Krishnappa Gowtham before unleashing hell on Avesh Khan with a hat-trick of boundaries. Barring Krunal Pandya, Shaw struck every bowler he faced in the contest for at least one boundary.

He fell on 61 off 34, an innings that featured nine fours and two sixes. And with DC’s scorecard reading 67/1! This when at the other end was Australian superstar David Warner.

DC Overseas Stars Off to a Rough Start

Warner had a rough start to his season. Playing in his first match for Delhi Capitals on Thursday night, Warner never got going as he unsuccessfully attempted to break free. He managed a scratchy four before Ravi Bishnoi delivered the sucker punch, inducing him to go after a wide delivery as he got a top-edge to be caught at backward point. It was also a forgettable night for another DC star Anrich Nortje who apart from being hammered by Quinton de Kock, also failed to complete his quota of overs – more on this later.

QDK Anchors LSG Chase

What Shaw did for DC, Quinton de Kock replicated for LSG. And did one better. Not only did he drove their innings during the initial part of the chase, he played the role of the anchor and made sure it stayed on track despite the late hiccups. He scored runs when on offer – creaming 19 runs in an over of Nortje. And completed his fifty off 36 deliveries. Even as LSG lost KL Rahul and Evin Lewis I quick succession, the presence of QDK was reassuring as he continued to play with ease, collecting boundaries. He made 80 off 52 before being dislodged.

A Forgettable Night For Nortje

There was excitement around the return of right-arm paver Nortje who has been a top performer for DC in the past couple of seasons. He was returning to competitive cricket after a long injury layoff but immediately started cranking it up, bowling consistently in the 140 kphs. However, his countryman and South Africa teammate QDK was having none of it as the lefty used the pace to three consecutive fours off him and then pull one to deep square leg for a six. In all, Norjte conceded 19 runs in his first over of the season.

DC captain Rishabh Pant held him back as late as the 14th over and he returned to the spell with a massive beamer forcing QDK to duck. However, the LSG batter managed to get some bat on it, sending it over the keeper’s head for a six.

Nortje received a warning for the beamer. And then he bowled another waist-high no ball in his next over with the umpire deeming it as another dangerous delivery and as per the rule, for having bowled two beamers, Nortje was taken out of the attack having bowled just 14 legal deliveries for 35 runs.

