IPL 2022, LSG vs GT: Head to Head Record And T20 Stats at MCA Stadium in Pune

The two new teams of the Indian Premier League, Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants, have virtually qualified for the playoffs round for the season with 16 points each from their respective 11 matches played so far. After a successful first half in the tournament, Gujarat Titans’ campaign seems to have met a small roadblock. The Hardik Pandya led side will be coming into the match against Lucknow with two consecutive losses and will be desperate to get its winning momentum back.

KL Rahul & co on the other hand, will come into the contest with a comprehensive win against Kolkata Knight Riders in their last outing. Despite losing in-form Rahul early on after being put to bat first, Lucknow got to a total of 176 banking on 29-ball 50 by Quinton de Kock and a quickfire 28 by Marcus Stoinis.

In reply, KKR were bowled out for 101 in the 15th over. Pacer Mohsin Khan delivered an impressive economical spell for Lucknow giving just 6 runs in his three overs. Expect a mouthwatering clash

LSG vs GT Head-to-Head

Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans made their IPL debuts against each other earlier this season. Gujarat triumphed over Lucknow to get a 1-0 lead in the head to head contest.

LSG vs GT previous game

The last time the two teams clashed, GT defeated LSG by five wickets and two balls to spare.

Past results

Gujarat Titans won by 5 wickets

Here is the venue record of Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium (T20), Pune :

T20 matches played at the venue: 49

Matches won by the team batting first: 26

Matches won by the team batting second: 23

Highest team score recorded at the venue: 211/4 by Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Daredevils, 2018

Lowest team score recorded at the venue: 73/10 by Kings XI Punjab vs Rising Pune Supergiant, 2017

Average 1st innings score: 160

