IPL 2022 LSG vs KKR: Russell's Fiery Knock Not Enough as Lucknow Edge Past Kolkata by 75 Runs

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Saturday succumbed to a 75-run defeat against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 match no. 53 in Pune. Chasing a 178-run target, Shreyas Iyer & Co were bowled out for 101 in 14.3 overs. The comprehensive win took KL Rahul’s team to the top of the table with 16 points while two-time champions KKR slipped to the seventh spot.

The unsettled KKR batter once again failed to take the pressure in a crucial game. Young pacer Mohsin Khan dismissed Baba Indrajith right in the first over, triggering the collapse of the Kolkata batting line-up.

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

The Knight Riders lacked a solid partnership to steer the chase till the end. The likes of Iyer (6), Aaron Finch (14) and Nitish Rana (2) lost their wickets inside 10 overs, leaving their team in a spot to bother. Meanwhile, all-rounder Andre Russell and Rinku Singh tried to anchor the innings and added 44 runs to the fifth wicket before.

But Ravi Bishnoi got the better of Rinku (6) in the 12th over and the KKR batting began to scatter again. Russell showcased his mettle with 19-ball 45, including 5 sixes and 3 boundaries. But once he was undone by Avesh Khan, LSG had started to sniff another win in the tournament.

Earlier, Quinton de Kock slammed a 29-ball-50 but Lucknow Super Giants almost frittered away a solid start before some lusty hitting in a 30-run penultimate overtook them to 176 for 7. The opener redeemed himself with a remarkable innings studded with four boundaries and three maximums.

De Kock added 71 with Deepak Hooda (41 off 27 balls) to give LSG a good start after skipper KL Rahul got a ‘Diamond Duck’. The latter made up for the loss of Rahul’s with his back-to-back boundaries over extra cover off Shivam Mavi (1/50 in 4 overs), while De Kock too joined in with a special treatment to Tim Southee, clobbering him for two fours and a six in the 3rd over.

ALSO READ | IPL 2022: Shivam Mavi Trolled on Social Media for Bowling the Most Expensive Over for KKR in IPL History

De Kock, however, couldn’t stay much longer as he was holed out in deep only two balls after completing his fifty. Hooda, who hit four boundaries and two sixes in his entertaining 27-ball knock that took LSG past the 100-run mark before falling to an Andre Russell delivery with his miscued pull ending in the safe hands of skipper Shreyas Iyer.

The decision to promote Ayush Badoni (15 not out off 18) didn’t bear result as the young Delhi batter was under pressure after a quiet over and couldn’t find his rhythm with runs drying up between 12th to 16th over.

However, Marcus Stoinis (28 off 14 balls) changed things when he clobbered Mavi for three successive sixes before holing out. However, new man Jason Holder (13 off 4 balls) slammed the next two balls for two more maximums as the 19th over yielded 30 runs for LSG.

(With PTI Inputs)

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here