IPL 2022, LSG vs MI: Head to Head Record, Venue Record of Wankhede Stadium

After facing an 18-run defeat against Royal Challengers Bangalore in their last match, Lucknow Super Giants will aim to grab a morale-boosting win against the Mumbai Indians, who are at the rock bottom in the IPL table. Lucknow are currently placed at fourth spot in the IPL standings.

Mumbai are yet to taste victory in IPL 2022 after playing seven matches. So KL Rahul’s team might see this as an easy way to grab two points. In their last match, Mumbai conceded a heartbreaking three-wicket defeat against Chennai Super Kings.

Batting first Mumbai had posted a total of 155 runs in 20 overs. Mukesh Choudhary scalped three wickets in the match to bundle out Mumbai for an achievable total. In reply, Chennai lost their first two wickets within three overs. But MS Dhoni’s amazing match-winning knock became the main talking point. Mumbai’s medium pacer Daniel Sams had picked up four wickets in the game but his wicket-taking display ultimately proved to be futile.

LSG vs M Head-to-Head:

Lucknow and Mumbai have faced each other once and KL Rahul’s men had secured a victory in that game.

MI vs RR previous game

The last time the two teams clashed, Lucknow had defeated Mumbai by 18 runs.

Here is the venue record of Wankhede Stadium

IPL matches played at the venue: 88

Matches won by the team batting first: 43

Matches won by the team batting second: 45

Highest team score recorded at the venue: 235/1 by Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians, 2015.

Lowest team score recorded at the venue: 67/10 by Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians

