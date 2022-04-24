IPL 2022, LSG vs MI Team News: Unchanged Mumbai Indians Opt to Bowl at Wankhede; Lucknow Alter Playing XI

Mumbai Indians (MI) are back at the Wankhede Stadium to play an Indian Premier League (IPL) game after a long wait of two years. After suffering 7 straight losses in the tournament, they will look to start afresh against KL Rahul’s Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at their home ground on Sunday.

Meanwhile, MI skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bowl against LSG. The five-time champions have decided to field an unchanged XI for the game. No change in the line-up means the likes of Riley Meredith and Hrithik Shokeen get another game this season. The duo made their debuts for the franchise in the previous encounter against Chennai Super Kings. (LSG vs MI Live Cricket Score)

“Feels good to be back here. It has been a while since we played here, and we are expecting a lot of noise. Our winning record here was with a different team. We now need to play better now. We’re bowling first. We have played a lot of cricket here to understand that it is a chasing ground. Good pitch, decent boundaries, and we back ourselves to chase anything down. We’re playing the same team,” said MI captain Rohit Sharma after winning the toss.

Lucknow Super Giants, on the other hand, have made one change to their playing XI. Mohsin Khan has come in to replace Avesh Khan.

“The last few games that we watched and the last few games that we played, there hasn’t been a lot of dew. The toss doesn’t play a part if there’s no dew. We just need to be smarter with our plans. We haven’t lost by big margins; it has just been small things. Hopefully, we can come out here and do better. Avesh Khan misses out due to a niggle and Mohsin Khan replaces him. We got a couple of wickets in the first over in the last game but still gave away 50 runs in the powerplay. So, it’s just those small things that we need to correct,” said LSG captain KL Rahul.

Here are the playing XIs:

Lucknow Super Giants: Quinton de Kock(w), KL Rahul(c), Manish Pandey, Krunal Pandya, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Jason Holder, Dushmantha Chameera, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan.

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Hrithik Shokeen, Daniel Sams, Jaydev Unadkat, Riley Meredith, Jasprit Bumrah.

