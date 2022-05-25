IPL 2022: LSG vs RCB Head to Head Record and Venue Record of Eden Gardens

Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore are all set to lock horns in IPL 2022′ Eliminator contest. The match will be played at Kolkata’s Eden Gardens on Wednesday, May 25. For the most part of the league stage, KL Rahul led Lucknow Super Giants looked certain to finish at number two on the points table. However, some last-minute hiccups in their campaign pushed the team to number three.

Lucknow reached 16 points with three league stage games remaining and had almost confirmed their playoff qualification While the KL Rahul-led side was hoping to finish in the top two teams, back to back defeats against Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals dented their campaign. Lucknow managed to reach 18 points with a win against Kolkata Knight Riders in their last league match but was surpassed by Rajasthan Royals on the basis of net run rate.

Royal Challengers Bangalore, on other hand, had its playoff qualification hopes hanging on the outcome of Mumbai Indian and Delhi Capitals result. And Mumbai did not disappoint.

Virat Kohli’s return to form against Gujarat Titans in RCB’s last league game will also boost the team’s chances to win their first IPL title. Leading the charge of Bangalore’s run chase, Kohli scored 73off 54 balls while putting a 105 run opening stand with skipper Faf du Plessis.

Bangalore will also be delighted with Glenn Maxwell’s batting form in the last outing and will be hoping for him to click in the Eliminator.

Though Harshal Patel’s niggle gave a scare to Bangalore fans, he is expected to be available for selection in the playoff round.

LSG vs RCB Head-to-Head:

The lone time the two teams came face to face, Royal Challengers Bangalore defeated Lucknow Super Giants by 18 runs to get a 1-0 lead in the head-to-head contest.

LSG vs RCB previous game

Royal Challengers Bangalore defeated Lucknow Super Giants by 18 runs at Navi Mumbai’s Dr DY Patil Stadium

Last result:

Royal Challengers Bangalore won by 18runs

Here is the venue record of Eden Gardens, Kolkata (IPL)

Total games played: 78

Games won by teams batting first: 30

Games won by teams batting second: 48

Highest total recorded posted here: 232/2- Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians, 2019

Lowest total recorded at this stadium: 49/10 – Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders, 2017

