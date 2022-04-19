IPL 2022, LSG vs RCB: KL Rahul Wins Toss, Elects to Bowl Against Unchanged Royal Challengers Bangalore

Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul won the toss and elected to bowl against Royal Challengers Bangalore at DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai. In the battle of two equals, both teams will look to move up on the points table and challenge Gujarat Titans for the top spot. After a clinical win over Mumbai Indians, Rahul-led Lucknow decided to play with the same XI on Tuesday.

Rahul, who turned 30 on Monday, said that he is elated to keep his game on toes despite registering two golden ducks in the tournament so far.

“We are going to bowl first. At this stage, all teams like to chase. The game as we know can go up and down. Got a couple of first ball ducks and then a hundred. It’s good to keep my game on the toes. Coming into the game excited wanting to do well for my team. Same team for us,” Rahul said at the toss.

While RCB also decided to go unchanged for the crucial clash as they didn’t want to disturb the winning combination from the last match against Delhi Capitals.

Faf du Plessis said that he is enjoying his new journey at a new team as the players have done well for RCB so far this season.

“It’s been a great start for us (this season). Guys are playing well. Playing against a strong team tonight. If I won the toss, I would have surprised you by bowling first (smiles). Same team for us as well,” he added.

The two teams have the same amount of points on the table but their batting performances have been contrasting. LSG have produced collective performances so far, while RCB have been heavily relied on the individual brilliance of Dinesh Karthik to win the matches for them.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Faf du Plessis(c), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Suyash Prabhudessai, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik(w), Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj

Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): KL Rahul(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Manish Pandey, Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder, Dushmantha Chameera, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi

