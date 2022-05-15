CricketNext

1-MIN READ

IPL 2022, LSG vs RR: Head to Head Record And Other Key Stats

LSG will face RR for the second time this season. (BCCI Photo)

Here you will get the head to head record of RR vs LSG and some important T20 stats of the Brabourne Stadium.

Lucknow Super Giants will be eager to book a spot in the IPL playoffs when they face Rajasthan Royals on Sunday. A win would ensure the team’s probability to finish in the top two, guaranteeing it an extra chance to secure a place in the tournament’s final. Lucknow will come into the contest following a defeat at the hands of Gujarat Titans. Chasing a target of 145, the KL Rahul-led side was bowled out for 82 as Rashid Khan starred with a 4-wicket haul for Gujarat. The loss pushed Lucknow to the number two spot on the points table and delayed its playoff confirmation.

Rajasthan Royals were defeated in their previous match against Delhi Capitals. Batting first, Rajasthan set a target of 161 for Delhi which chased it down in the 19th over. Jos Buttler’s failure to get runs has had a direct impact on Rajasthan’s chances of winning a match and the team will desperately want him to get going against Lucknow. Rajasthan has lost three of its last four matches in the tournament. A win will improve RR’s playoff qualification scenario.

LSG vs RR Head-to-Head Record

The only time the two teams came face to face, Rajasthan Royals registered a 3-run victory over Lucknow Super Giants. Batting first, Shimron Hetmyer’s fifty dragged RR to a competitive 165/6 in 20 overs. In reply, legspinner Yuzvendra Chahal took four wickets to help keep LSG to 162/8 with Rajasthan winning by three wickets.

LSG vs RR previous game

Rajasthan Royals defeated Lucknow by 3 runs

Here is the venue record of Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai

  • T20 matches played: 17
  • Matches won by teams batting first: 9
  • Matches won by teams batting second: 8
  • Matches Tied: 0
  • Highest team score: 217/5 – Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders, 2022
  • Lowest team score: 68 - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Punjab Kings, 2022
  • Highest successful run chase: 211/4 - Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings, 2022

first published:May 15, 2022, 11:00 IST