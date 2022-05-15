IPL 2022, LSG vs RR: Head to Head Record And Other Key Stats

Lucknow Super Giants will be eager to book a spot in the IPL playoffs when they face Rajasthan Royals on Sunday. A win would ensure the team’s probability to finish in the top two, guaranteeing it an extra chance to secure a place in the tournament’s final. Lucknow will come into the contest following a defeat at the hands of Gujarat Titans. Chasing a target of 145, the KL Rahul-led side was bowled out for 82 as Rashid Khan starred with a 4-wicket haul for Gujarat. The loss pushed Lucknow to the number two spot on the points table and delayed its playoff confirmation.

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

Rajasthan Royals were defeated in their previous match against Delhi Capitals. Batting first, Rajasthan set a target of 161 for Delhi which chased it down in the 19th over. Jos Buttler’s failure to get runs has had a direct impact on Rajasthan’s chances of winning a match and the team will desperately want him to get going against Lucknow. Rajasthan has lost three of its last four matches in the tournament. A win will improve RR’s playoff qualification scenario.

LSG vs RR Head-to-Head Record

The only time the two teams came face to face, Rajasthan Royals registered a 3-run victory over Lucknow Super Giants. Batting first, Shimron Hetmyer’s fifty dragged RR to a competitive 165/6 in 20 overs. In reply, legspinner Yuzvendra Chahal took four wickets to help keep LSG to 162/8 with Rajasthan winning by three wickets.

LSG vs RR previous game

Rajasthan Royals defeated Lucknow by 3 runs

Here is the venue record of Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai

T20 matches played: 17

Matches won by teams batting first: 9

Matches won by teams batting second: 8

Matches Tied: 0

Highest team score: 217/5 – Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders, 2022

Lowest team score: 68 - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Punjab Kings, 2022

Highest successful run chase: 211/4 - Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings, 2022

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here