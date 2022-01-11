The suspense over new franchise Ahmedabad has been lifted with IPL chairman Brijesh Patel confirming that the owners of the two new teams (Lucknow being the other) have received a formal clearance from the BCCI, chairman, confirmed IPL chairman Brijesh Patel on Tuesday.

Patel also announced that the IPL mega auction will be held in Bengaluru on February 12 and 13 and the two new teams have been given a deadline of two weeks to finalise their draft picks.

Also Read: TATA to Replace VIVO as IPL Title Sponsors

BCCI has given formal clearance to Lucknow and Ahmedabad franchises of IPL. Both teams have been given two weeks to finalise their draft picks. IPL auction will be held in Bengaluru on Feb 12 and Feb 13: IPL Chairman Brijesh Patel to ANI.

There was a controversy over the CVC Capital, who won the bid for the Ahmedabad franchise last year. It emerged that the European arm of the investment firm had links to betting companies. However, it later emerged that the firm has invested through its Asian funds which doesn’t have any links to betting companies.

Meanwhile, TATA group will be the title sponsor for the upcoming season, replacing mobile Chinese mobile manufacturer VIVO.

“Yes, Tata group is coming in as IPL title sponsor," Patel had said earlier.

The IPL 2022 will be a 10-team affair with the introduction of two new franchises.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here