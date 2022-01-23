IPL 2022: Lucknow IPL Team Mentor Gautam Gambhir Reveals Why the Franchise Roped in Marcus Stoinis

The next edition of the Indian Premier League, IPL 2022 is going to be a 10-team affair after Lucknow and Ahmedabad franchises were added to the existing eight last year. It was reported on Saturday that the next edition of the cash-rich league is going to be a two-month long affair which is set to begin in last week of March. Ahead of that all the ten teams will huddle on February 12 and 13 for the mega IPL Auction.

One of the new entrants to the IPL fold, Lucknow, who has Gautam Gambhir as their mentor, ahead of the auction, revealed the three players who they have signed. KL Rahul, Ravi Bishnoi and Marcus Stoinis are their three draft picks ahead of the auction.

While it was reported that KL Rahul having left Punjab Kings is most likely to join Lucknow as their skipper, the selection of emerging leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi, and, star Australia all-rounder Marcus Stoinis have surprised a few who were not following the latest regarding the team.

Now, team mentor Gambhir has revealed the reason behind signing Stoinis, who according to the IPL-winning skipper is a player who can play the role of a finisher to perfection.

“After Ben Stokes, who is likely to stay away from IPL this season, Stoinis is the complete package. He can bat, bowl, and is one of the best fielders. I think his addition is good news for the team," said Gautam Gambhir while speaking on Star Sports.

“We have seen him perform in the ICC T20 World Cup. He can win matches single-handedly," he added.

The uncertainty of Ben Stokes’ IPL future also made Lucknow to go for a safer option in Stoinis.

Lucknow, whose name is yet to be announced, will be the Australian all-rounder’s fourth IPL franchise having already played for Delhi Capitals (Daredevils too), Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore. The T20 World Cup winner was roped in by the Delhi Capitals during the 2020 season and in the last two editions, he has amassed 441 runs at a strike rate of 142.71 and also registered 15 scalps.

KL Rahul has been roped in as the skipper and will be paid a whopping 17 cr. for his role. The 29-year-old has been one of the most consistent batters in the IPL since the 2018. Meanwhile, Marcus Stoinis will receive INR 9.2 cr and Ravi Bishnoi will receive a sum of INR 4 crore for the season. The signing of these three players means Lucknow will go into the auction with a purse of INR 58 crore.

