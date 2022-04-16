IPL 2022: Lucknow Super Giants Captain KL Rahul Fined Rs 12 Lakh

Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul was fined Rs 12 lakh after his team maintained a slow over rate in its Indian Premier League match against Mumbai Indians on Saturday. Rahul smashed a blistering century in his 100th IPL game as LSG beat MI by 18 runs.

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

“The Lucknow Super Giants have been fined after they maintained a slow over rate during their TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 Match 26 against Mumbai Indians at the Brabourne Stadium CCI, Mumbai on Saturday," the IPL said in a statement.

“As it was the team’s first offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over rate offences, captain KL Rahul was fined Rs 12 lakhs," it added.

This was MI’s sixth successive defeat in the ongoing edition of the league, while debutants LSG registered their fourth win to sit at the top of the table alongside Gujarat Titans.

Advertisement

Rahul scored 103 not out off 60 balls to guide LSG to an 18-run win against five-time champions Mumbai Indians, who have slumped to their sixth successive defeat.

“It’s a special day (1ooth IPL match) and a special hundred. I wasn’t among the runs but the pitch was good and I made the most of it," Rahul said after the match.

Having won four out of six games so far, Rahul warned his team against any sort of complacency.

“We have played well, we need to be humble and keep learning. The team is brilliant and I enjoy spending time with them, creating a team that was comfortable was something we looked for in the auction," he said.

Rahul feels that batting first during afternoon games is an advantage as the team chasing doesn’t get the help of dew compared to sides batting second in evening games.

If there is one area of improvement that he is seeking from his team, it is consistency in the powerplay overs.

“The batters haven’t done well in the powerplay at times. Keeping the opposition quiet early in their innings would also help. I don’t look at different opposition differently," he added.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here