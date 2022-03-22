IPL 2022: Lucknow Super Giants Signs Zimbabwe Bowler As Replacement To Mark Wood

Lucknow Super Giants have signed up Zimbabwe’s Blessing Muzarbani as a replacement to Mark Wood who was ruled out of IPL 2022 with an injury. This came as a huge blow for the IPL debutantes as they had shelled out INR 7.5 Cr for his services. Muzarbani’s price is still not disclosed by the franchise.

“ The Ambassador met with Mr Blessing Muzarabani, the Zimbabwean bowler, as he prepared to leave for #IPL2022. Ambassador wished him & his team #LucknowSuperGiants the very best. #IndiaAt75 @IndianDiplomacy @MEAIndia.”

The Indian embassy in Harare tweeted the news with a picture showing Muzarbani and the Indian Amabassador.

Earlier Wood, who is currently with the England squad for their ongoing tour of West Indies, injured his elbow during the first Test and subsequently sat out of the second Test in Barbados. LSG shelled out Rs 7.5 crore for Wood at the IPL mega auction held last season.

According to ESPNcricinfo, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has informed the franchise of Wood’s unavailability for the entirety of the season. LSG will be expected to name a replacement soon.

Wood had bowled 17 overs during the first Test against West Indies in North Sound before pulling out of the contest citing an elbow issue. He was left out from England’s XI for the second Test with Saqib Mahmood making his Test debut as his replacement.

Meanwhile there were talks that Pune had contacted Bangladesh’s Taskin Ahmed, but the Bangladesh Board denied him the NOC. “Since we have two important series like the ongoing home tour of South Africa and the home series against India, we feel it won’t be right for him to take part in the IPL,” BCB cricket operations chairman Jalal Yunus was quoted as saying in the report published by ‘Cricbuzz.’

