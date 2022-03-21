IPL 2022: Lucknow Super Giants Skipper KL Rahul Reveals The Bright Side Of Bubble Life

Star India batter KL Rahul revealed how it got very difficult for him staying under the bio bubble even as India took on West Indies in the three-match ODI series. Rahul, just like any other cricketer, has been playing cricket in the ‘new normal’ which meant staying in a bio-bubble. Even then, it was more than one year living like this, and it got to him.

“It became very difficult for me to keep myself motivated. The first few bubble I did manage. Because I kept asking myself, ‘Where else can I be? What else can I do?’ Nothing. Cricket is the only thing I am good at and this is the thing I have chosen, so I owe it to myself. I kept pushing myself that way. But the last couple of months were very difficult. Shreyas and me were chatting about how it’s getting more difficult especially when your families can’t come and be with you. You need your family, your friends to just feel normal. We stopped feeling normal. We had to sleep, wake-up, go to the ground. It just became a routine. It started getting very difficult," Rahul told Red Bull Cricket on ‘Clubhouse.’

He last played an international match against West Indies but was ruled out of the T20Is due to a hamstring injury. He was eventually forced to skip the Sri Lanka series as well. He will again be in the thick of action as Lucknow Super Giants skipper when they take on Gujarat Titans on March 28.

“I was quite okay initially, but I think the last series and the West Indies series at home really got to me,” he said.

Although, he also revealed the positive side of a bubble life. He said players got even more closer living in a bio-bubble as they had nothing to do but chat with each other. “The good thing was the bubble, the quarantines got the players together, we got to know each other better. I have gotten to know the players I have been with for 4-5 years better on a personal level and formed a much deeper friendship. You are constantly improving because you are chatting with your fellow players about the game. That’s all we know to be honest. We only know about cricket," said Rahul.

