IPL 2022: Major Blow for Gujarat Titans as England Opener Jason Roy Pulls Out of the Tournament

In a big blow to one of IPL’s newest entrants Gujarat Titans, England opener Jason Roy has pulled out of the tournament citing extended bio-bubble stay. The England opener, who had represented Sunrisers Hyderabad last season was brought by Gujarat Titans for his base price of INR 2 crore at the IPL 2022 Mega auction. According to reports, he had informed the Ahmedabad-based franchise last week. Gujarat Titans are yet to name a replacement for the English cricketer.

This is the second time the English player is pulling out of the IPL, earlier he pulled out of the 2020 edition due to personal reasons after he was picked up by Delhi Capitals for INR 1.5 crore.

Notably, Roy Roy, was recently blessed with his second child, and had he opted to play he would have stayed away from his family for more than two months. The 15th edition of the IPL is scheduled to begin late March 26 and will till almost the end of May.

Advertisement

The 31-year-old cricketer last season had represented Sunrisers Hydereabad and dished out a few decent performances. He carried his form to the Pakistan super League this yera, where he represented the Quetta Gladiators. He played just six matches for the franchise, however, he ended up as their highest run-corer and one of the top scorers in the tournament. In just six matches, the English cricketer scored 303 runs at an average of 50.50 and a strike-rate of 170.22.

His form excited the Gujarat Titans form who were counting days to see him open with Shubman Gill at the IPL 2022. After drafting Hardik Pandya, Gill and Rashid Khan, at the auction, the Gujarat franchise built a strong core team that comprises the likes of seasoned Indian speedster Mohammed Shami, and talents like Rahul Tewatia, Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Wriddhiman Saha.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL Auction 2022 and Cricket Scores here