IPL 2022: Manish Pandey Invites Fans' Ire for 'Test Match Batting' Against Mumbai Indians

Manish Pandey’s form continued to frustrate fans as the Karnataka player was out for 22 runs against Mumbai Indians at IPL 2022 match at the Wankhede Stadium. This was nothing but another failure for the batter who has been struggling for runs. With age not on his side, his dream of playing for India is all but over. And now his IPL form is a thing of the past. Meanwhile, in this season he has managed to account for 88 runs in 6 games with a lowly average of 15.

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

Despite this, the batter was given a consistent run by LSG, but he just keeps on disappointing. The patience of fans is running thin as the frustration can be seen here on Twitter. They had a field day taking Pandey to the cleaners for his ‘test match batting.’ The batter started really slow and once was 6 off 11 balls! It was later that he found some boundaries off Daniel Sams and raced to 22, only to get dismissed in a jiffy. Manish Pandey had a 58-run stand with Rahul but he lacked intent during his run-a-ball 22, while Marcus Stoinis (0), Krunal Pandya (1) and Deepak Hooda (10) paraded back to the hut in quick succession.

For every like, I will name a better batsman than Manish Pandey who deserves a chance to play for IPL/ICT pic.twitter.com/EjQcvHArJh — Vasudevan Ks❁ (@FOREVERVK_18) April 24, 2022

Proper Test match batting from manish pandey

Pic unrelated pic.twitter.com/vChEzI5KO5 — Crimilendra Singh Dhobhi (@Cric_fanatic_) April 24, 2022

Many U19 WC stars are not getting chances to prove themselves… Instead of them, Shit & inconsistent players like Vijay Shankar, Riyan Parag, Manish Pandey are getting unlimited chances… What a shame man… — Akshat Sharma (@CliniicalLM10) April 24, 2022

Manish Pandey and Vijay Shanker are the luckiest players in IPL! No failures can stop them from being picked in IPL teams and from the playing XI as well!#IPL2022 #IPL #TATAIPL2022 #Cricket — Navin_G_K (@navin_g_k) April 24, 2022

Manish Pandey was never the same talent after he left KKR.#LSGvsMI — Delhi Capitals Fan (@pantiyerfc) April 24, 2022

Manish pandey= Nitish Rana= Riyan Parag= Non Performing Asset.#IPL2022 #MIvsLSG — CA Sanchit Barman (@barman_sanchit) April 24, 2022

KL Rahul once again proved to be Mumbai Indians’ nemesis as his magnificent second hundred set up a comfortable 36-run win for Lucknow Super Giants’ and in turn knocked the five-time champions out of this edition of IPL. Rahul continued his fairytale run against MI, slamming an unbeaten 103 off 62 balls with the help of 12 fours and four maximums as LSG posted 168 for 6 after being invited to bat at the Wankhade stadium.

In reply, Rohit Sharma looked good during his 31-ball 39 but MI suffered a collapse once again to slump to 67 for four.

Tilak Varma hit a gritty 27-ball 38 to give MI some hope before Lucknow restricted them to 132 for 8 for their fifth win in 8 matches to grab the fourth position in the overall points standing.

For MI, it was another collective failure as they slumped to their eighth successive loss on the trot, the only team in the history of the tournament to achieve the dubious record as they remain at the bottom.

For LSG, all the bowlers chipped in with Krunal Pandya taking 3 for 19 and Dushmantha Chameera conceded only 14 runs in 4 overs.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here