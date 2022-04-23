IPL 2022: Marco Jansen, T Natrajan Hand RCB an Embarrassing 9-Wicket Defeat; SRH Jump to Second Spot

Marco Jansen with a magical second over of the match powered Sunrisers Hyderabad to a 9-wicket win over Royal Challengers Bangalore at Brabourne Stadium on Saturday. The fifth win in a row has helped Sunrisers move to the second spot on the points table and a massive win has also improved their NRR. Jansen claimed the big wickets of Faf du Plessis, Virat Kohli and Anuj Rawat in the second over of the match and RCB just failed to recover from that. They kept losing wickets at regular intervals and were bundled out for just 68 in 16.1 overs. T Natarajan also picked three crucial wickets for SRH to dismantle the middle-order which led to an embarrassing night for Du Plessis and Co.

Chasing a target of 69, young SRH opener Abhishek Sharma didn’t waste much time punishing the RCB bowlers in the powerplay overs. The southpaw scored 47-run off 28 balls to help the Orange Army chase the target in just 8 overs. Kane Williamson didn’t sweat much and scored 16 runs while playing second fiddle to his young opening partner. While it was Rahul Tripathi (7) who finished things off in style with a maximum.

Earlier, Williamson won the seventh toss in a row and asked RCB to bat first and nothing went right for Du Plessis and Co. from there. They were reduced to 3/8 after the second over courtesy of a magical over from Jansen where he first castled the RCB captain with a ‘jaffa’. The length-ball landed at the middle stump and hit the off-stump to end Du Plessis’ stay in the middle. While it was another forgettable night for Virat Kohli who edged the first delivery to the second slip where Aiden Markram took a fine catch. It was the second golden duck for Kohli in a row. On the final ball of the over, Anuj Rawat edged the outswinger to the slip where Markram grabbed another one.

Glenn Maxwell tried to counter-attack the SRH bowlers but T Natarajan put an end to it quite early courtesy of a stunning catch from Williamson. After that RCB just kept losing at regular intervals. It was that kind of night for RCB where their reliable Dinesh Karthik was dismissed for a duck on probably the worst of deliveries. Jagadeesha Suchith’s delivery was going wide but Karthik somehow managed to tickle it with his glove and Nicholas Pooran grabbed a fine catch and then convinced his skipper to take the review after the on-field umpire gave it not out. The third-umpire overturned the decision after witnessing a spike on the snickometer.

Once it was 47 for 6 after nine overs, the lower order looked mortally scared facing the fast and furious Umran as it seemed as if the ball was hitting the bat rather than the other way round.

Natarajan also kept up the pressure, snuffing out the wickets as veteran Bhuvneshwar Kumar wrapping up the innings.

