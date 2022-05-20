IPL 2022: Matthew Wade Reprimanded for Emotional Outburst

Gujarat Titans batter Matthew Wade will have to face punishment after his emotional outburst where he was seen throwing stuff inside the Wankhede Stadium dressing room. Although it is not known if he did any damage but the BCCI, which runs the IPL, has slapped penalties on the Aussie batter which he has accepted, a press release said. It all happened after he was given out wrongly. He had edged the ball which wasn’t picked up by the Ultra Edge and this led to his departure.

“Wade admitted to the Level 1 offence under Article 2.5 of the IPL Code of Conduct and accepted the sanction. For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee’s decision is final and binding.”

The left-hander was seen throwing his helmet away and then smashing his bat multiple times inside the GT dressing room after he rushed back to the pavilion. Even RCB’s Virat Kohli was seen consoling the Aussie keeper-batter. Wade was sure that he underedged a sweep shot off Glenn Maxwell and took no time in reviewing the on-field decision, which was out.

However, despite a clear deviation in the ball’s trajectory before it thudded on to the pads, the UltraEdge did not detect it and the TV umpire stayed with the on-field umpire’s call. Wade had no choice but to grudgingly walk back into the dugout. Kohli consoled him and tapped on his back when he took the long walk back in frustration.

A fired up Virat Kohli roared back to form with a fine half-century as Royal Challengers Bangalore stayed alive in the IPL play-off race with a thumping eight-wicket win over table toppers Gujarat Titans here on Thursday.

This was after skipper Hardik Pandya scored a gritty 47-ball 62 to lift GT to a competitive 168 for five after opting to bat.

Kohli (73 off 54) and captain Fa du Plessis (44 off 38) shared a match-winning 115-run opening stand before Glenn Maxwell (40 not out off 18) went ballistic to ensure the team got home in 18.4 overs.

By virtue of this win, RCB moved to fourth place in the standings with 16 points but will have to wait for the Delhi Capitals-Mumbai Indians game on Saturday to know their fate. A loss for Delhi would ensure RCB a play-off berth.

