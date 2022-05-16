IPL 2022: Mayank Agarwal Elects to Bowl as Khaleel Ahmed, Sarfaraz Khan Return For Delhi Capitals

Punjab Kings captain Mayank Agarwal, won the toss and elected to bowl against Delhi Capitals at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai on Monday. It is a very crucial contest for both sides and whoever emerges victorious will move up to the fourth spot on the points table. Both teams have won 6 matches out of their 12 but Delhi have an edge on the tally with a superior net run rate.

Punjab decided to play with the same XI from their last contest where they thrash Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Mayank feels that the dew will take place in the second innings which is the reason why he elected to bowl first in the high-octane clash.

“We would like to bowl first. I don’t think the wicket is going to change much and last time we played there was dew, that’s why we would like to bowl and have that advantage when we are chasing. We are playing the same team. We have definitely found the right combinations and with the batting we have used whoever we can at different positions, it is working well and we have batted well in the last 2-3 games. It is important to take it as just another game, obviously every game from hereon is important but we are still looking to focus on the process and looking to play the kind of cricket we want,” Mayank said at the toss.

While Delhi Capitals made a couple of changes as they included Khaleel Ahmed and Sarfaraz Khan in places of Chetan Sakariya and Sarfaraz Khan. However, Prithvi Shaw who returned to Delhi camp after recovering from typhoid failed to get a place.

Captain Rishabh Pant said that he was also looking to bowl first but will be ready to set a target in front of Punjab.

“I think we were looking to bowl but toss is not in our control. We have two changes – Khaleel comes back after injury in place of Chetan Sakariya, Sarfaraz comes in for KS Bharat. I think the only thing we were focusing on was how to prepare for the match. Yes, there were so many things going around but as a captain I can make sure, talking to the players, that they won’t be thinking about all this,” Pant said.

Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): David Warner, Sarfaraz Khan, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed

Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Jonny Bairstow, Shikhar Dhawan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Liam Livingstone, Mayank Agarwal(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Harpreet Brar, Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh

