IPL 2022: Mayank Agarwal Will Take Time To Adjust To Punjab Kings' Brand Of Cricket, Reckons Wasim Jaffer

Mayank Agarwal was one of the cricketers to make his debut as a captain of Punjab Kings (PKBS) in the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). So far, the team has registered wins in two of the three matches they have played and are currently stationed at the fifth spot in the points table.

Mayank has indeed brought a new perspective and energy to the game, but former Indian cricketer Wasim Jaffer believes that Mayank is yet to “adjust" to the team’s “brand of cricket". Jaffer had been the batting coach at PBKS, and according to him, the squad has adopted an all-out aggressive style for IPL 2022.

In the last two IPL seasons, Mayank has scored over 400 runs with an impressive strike rate of over 140. But the cricketer didn’t get the desired start in the ongoing season. In the three innings, he just scored 37 runs, including a 32 off 24 balls in the first match.

Speaking to ESPNcricinfo, Jaffer mentioned that Mayank’s partner Shikhar Dhawan is also struggling to get runs. The former Indian opener mentioned that Mayank’s issues are rooted in his predominant style of taking time at the start of the innings. However, PKBS is having a totally opposite approach to how the team’s looking to operate this season, say reports.

Pointing out how the Punjab-based franchise got all out for 135 runs against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Jaffer said that it is “very important” that both openers contribute for PBKS this season, as the middle-order cannot save the team every time. Even against CSK (Chennai Super Kings), Jaffer opined that the team “should’ve scored 220 but fell short by 20" runs. “If Shahrukh Khan and Odean Smith are coming to the crease early, then it is a matter of worry,” he said, as per a report.

PKBS will lock horns with Gujarat Titans, who haven’t lost a match in the season, today.

