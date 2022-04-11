IPL 2022: MCA Calls Spectator Jumping Fence to Fist Bump Virat Kohli as 'Security Lapse', Police Deny Allegation

The incident of a 26-year-old man dodging security to enter the field of play during an IPL 2022 match between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore has been called as a security lapse by the Maharashtra Cricket Association with its president Vikas Kakatkar saying it shouldn’t have happened.

During the match, played at the MCA Stadium in Pune, with Virat Kohli batting, a man managed to enter the field and bumped fists with the RCB batting star before he started approaching Rohit Sharma. He was eventually escorted out of the stadium by the security.

“It was certainly a security lapse. The police should not have allowed the man to run up to the players. They should have stopped him before he jumped the fence. In such cases, anything can happen…,” Kakatkar told The Indian Express.

He added, “Even a small incident vis-a-vis players’ security should not be allowed to happen. It was a security lapse and we have taken up the issue with the police. We have asked them to take all necessary steps to ensure that such incidents are not repeated at the stadium."

However, Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissioner Krishna Prakash refused to call it as a lapse on their part but did say they will have a re-look at the current system in place to prevent such incidents in future. “It was not a security lapse. It was ‘excessive enthusiasm’ from the cricket fan. How can it be a security lapse when we have deployed 600 police personnel to guard the stadium and the players ? We have put in tight security measures at the stadium," he said.

“We don’t need to review the security inside the stadium as we have put in stringent security measures. But, yes, we will have a re-look at the system in place so as to prevent such fencing jumping incidents in future," he added.

Meanwhile, former India captain Dilip Vengsarkar termed it as a ‘serious security concern’. “Of late, I have not heard of such an incident…A spectator going right up to the players is indeed a matter of serious security concern. Such incidents should be avoided at any cost," he said.

The man was though placed under arrest on Sunday morning with an FIR registered against him under sections 447 (pertaining to criminal trespass) and 353 (pertaining to assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty).

“When he was being escorted out of the ground he manhandled the policemen and created a ruckus,” Assistant Inspector Durganath Sali said.

