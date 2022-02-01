IPL 2022 Mega Auction Final List Pruned to 590 Players; 48 Names in Highest Reserve Price Bracket of Rs 2 Crore

IPL 2022 Auction Final Players List: The final list of the players that will go under the hammer at the IPL 2022 auction later this month has been finalised with the number pruned to 590 from the original tally of 1214. Effectively, the number of players have been halved from the list that was submitted initially with 44 new names also been added as per the wishlist from the ten franchises that will take part in the two-day auction to be held in Bengaluru.

The BCCI in a press release confirmed that the auction will held on February 12 and 13.

It will get underway with the marquee set comprising ten players including Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Pat Cummins, Quinton de Kock, Shikhar Dhawan, Faf du Plessis, Shreyas Iyer, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Shami and David Warner.

INR 2 crore is the highest reserve price and as many as 48 players have chosen to place themselves in this bracket.There are 20 players in the auction list with a reserve price of INR 1.5 crore while 34 players are in the list of cricketers with a reserve price of INR 1 crore.

Country Number of Players Australia 47 West Indies 34 South Africa 33 England 24 New Zealand 24 Sri Lanka 23 Afghanistan 17 Bangladesh 5 Ireland 5 Namibia 3 Scotland 2 Nepal 1 USA 1 Zimbabwe 1

India’s U19 stars such as Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal, Rajvardhan Hangargekar and some of the talked-about Indian cricketers such as Devdutt Padikkal, Harshal Patel, Krunal Pandya, Shahrukh Khan, Deepak Hooda, Avesh Khan, etc. will be looking to cash in and make their mark during the auction and then, in the competition.

A total of 370 Indian players and 220 overseas players will be up for grabs in what promises to be an action-packed IPL 2022 Player Auction in Bengaluru.

England pacer Jofra Archer has also registered for the auction but he’s unlikely to take part in IPL 2022. As per the website, an email from IPL chief operating officer Hemang Amin sent to the franchises confirms that Archer will indeed be part of the auction but injury will keep him away from the upcoming season.

“The ECB has registered Jofra Archer for the auction with a view to potential participation in 2023 and 2024, as due to his current injury it is unlikely that he can participate in IPL 2022," Amin said.

“Therefore, his name has been included in the auction list but he won’t feature in the marquee or other sets to be presented. He will be available to be called during the accelerated auction and whoever picks him will not get a replacement player for IPL 2022 season for his place as he is already injured and unlikely to participate in IPL 2022 season."

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here