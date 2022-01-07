IPL 2022 Mega Auction: Full List of All Retained Players by The Eight Franchise

The IPL 2022 will see 10 teams vying for the trophy with the addition of two new teams to be based out of Lucknow and Ahmedabad. The original eight franchises will have squad that will be vastly different from what we have grown used to seeing over the seasons gone by. A mega auction will be held before the season starts meaning the teams have let go of a majority of their stars while holding onto a maximum of four players.
Here’s a look at the list of players retained by the eight teams
Chennai Super Kings - IPL winners 2010, 2011, 2018, 2021
The defending champions retained four players:-
-Ravindra Jadeja (Rs. 16 crore)
-MS Dhoni (Rs. 12 crore)
-Moeen Ali (Rs. 8 crore)
-Ruuraj Gaikwad (Rs. 6 crore)
Available purse - Rs. 48 crore
Delhi Capitals - 2021 Runners-up
DC also retained four players
-Rishabh Pant (Rs. 16 crore)
-Axar Patel (Rs. 9 crore)
-Prithvi Shaw (Rs. 7.5 crore)
-Anrich Nortje (Rs. 6.5 crore)
Available Purse- Rs. 47.50 crore
Kolkata Knight Riders - IPL winners in 2012, 2014
The two-time IPL champions retained four players
-Andre Russell (Rs. 12 crore)
-Varun Chakravarthy (Rs. 8 crore)
-Venkatesh Iyer (Rs. 8 crore)
-Sunil Narine (Rs. 6 crore)
Available Purse - Rs. 48 crore
Mumbai Indians - IPL winners in 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, 2020
The five-time champions retained four players as well.
-Rohit Sharma (Rs. 16 crore)
-Jasprit Bumrah (Rs. 12 crore)
-Suryakumar Yadav (Rs. 8 crore)
-Kieron Pollard (Rs. 6 crore)
Available Purse- Rs. 48 crore
Punjab Kings - Runners-up in 2014
PBKS released everyone barring two players
-Mayank Agarwal (Rs. 12 crore)
-Arshdeep Singh (Rs. 4 crore)
Available Purse- Rs. 72 crore
Rajasthan Royals - IPL winner in 2008
-Sanju Samson (Rs. 14 crore)
-Jos Buttler (Rs. 10 crore)
-Yashasvi Jaiswal (Rs. 4 crore)
Available Purse - Rs. 62 crore
Royal Challengers Bangalore - Runners-up in 2009, 2011, 2016
RCB retained three players
-Virat Kohli (Rs. 15 crore)
-Glenn Maxwell (Rs. 11 crore)
-Mohammed Siraj (Rs. 7 crore)
Available Purse - Rs. 57 crore
Sunrisers Hyderabad - IPL Winner in 2016, 2016
SRH retained three players too
-Kane Williamson (Rs. 14 crore)
-Abdul Samad (Rs. 4 crore)
-Umran Malik (Rs. 4 crore)
Available Purse - Rs. 68 crore
