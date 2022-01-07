IPL 2022 Mega Auction: Full List of All Retained Players by The Eight Franchise

The IPL 2022 will see 10 teams vying for the trophy with the addition of two new teams to be based out of Lucknow and Ahmedabad. The original eight franchises will have squad that will be vastly different from what we have grown used to seeing over the seasons gone by. A mega auction will be held before the season starts meaning the teams have let go of a majority of their stars while holding onto a maximum of four players.

Here’s a look at the list of players retained by the eight teams

Chennai Super Kings - IPL winners 2010, 2011, 2018, 2021

The defending champions retained four players:-

-Ravindra Jadeja (Rs. 16 crore)

-MS Dhoni (Rs. 12 crore)

-Moeen Ali (Rs. 8 crore)

-Ruuraj Gaikwad (Rs. 6 crore)

Available purse - Rs. 48 crore

Delhi Capitals - 2021 Runners-up

DC also retained four players

-Rishabh Pant (Rs. 16 crore)

-Axar Patel (Rs. 9 crore)

-Prithvi Shaw (Rs. 7.5 crore)

-Anrich Nortje (Rs. 6.5 crore)

Available Purse- Rs. 47.50 crore

Kolkata Knight Riders - IPL winners in 2012, 2014

The two-time IPL champions retained four players

-Andre Russell (Rs. 12 crore)

-Varun Chakravarthy (Rs. 8 crore)

-Venkatesh Iyer (Rs. 8 crore)

-Sunil Narine (Rs. 6 crore)

Available Purse - Rs. 48 crore

Mumbai Indians - IPL winners in 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, 2020

The five-time champions retained four players as well.

-Rohit Sharma (Rs. 16 crore)

-Jasprit Bumrah (Rs. 12 crore)

-Suryakumar Yadav (Rs. 8 crore)

-Kieron Pollard (Rs. 6 crore)

Available Purse- Rs. 48 crore

Punjab Kings - Runners-up in 2014

PBKS released everyone barring two players

-Mayank Agarwal (Rs. 12 crore)

-Arshdeep Singh (Rs. 4 crore)

Available Purse- Rs. 72 crore

Rajasthan Royals - IPL winner in 2008

-Sanju Samson (Rs. 14 crore)

-Jos Buttler (Rs. 10 crore)

-Yashasvi Jaiswal (Rs. 4 crore)

Available Purse - Rs. 62 crore

Royal Challengers Bangalore - Runners-up in 2009, 2011, 2016

RCB retained three players

-Virat Kohli (Rs. 15 crore)

-Glenn Maxwell (Rs. 11 crore)

-Mohammed Siraj (Rs. 7 crore)

Available Purse - Rs. 57 crore

Sunrisers Hyderabad - IPL Winner in 2016, 2016

SRH retained three players too

-Kane Williamson (Rs. 14 crore)

-Abdul Samad (Rs. 4 crore)

-Umran Malik (Rs. 4 crore)

Available Purse - Rs. 68 crore

